International Food Festival, Cuenca’s biggest fundraising event of the year, supports palliative and hospice care services at Fasec

In 2019, the Cuenca International Food Festival served more than a 2,000 meals at the Mall del Rio convention center and organizers expect just as many, if not more, for the 2020 edition on Sunday, February 9.

The festival, in its 25th year, supports the work of Fasec (Cancer Patient Service Foundation). Originally created to help cancer patients, Fasec has recently expanded its services to provide palliative and hospice care for those suffering from a variety of chronic illnesses. The move into palliative and hospice care has been assisted by the U.S.-based Care Partners International, which has provided training by U.S. medical professionals to the Fasec staff.

The festival features meals prepared by expats from Germany, Argentina, Chile, the United States, Colombia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Switzerland and France, as well as Ecuadorian dishes donated by local restaurants and gastronomy schools. Organizers say there will plenty of vegetarian options as well as a multi-national dessert table.

Fasec President Lourdes Jerves says that all proceeds from the event goes to support the services of the foundation and to maintain the clinic at on Av. Diez de Agosto between Agustín Landivar and Emiliano Crespo.

Food festival doors open at 12:30 Sunday.