International troupe performs classical opera and ballet standards in Cuenca, Quito and Guayaquil

Jul 14, 2022 | 0 comments

Views: 15

The Intercontinental Gala of Classical Opera and Ballet, featuring 40 artists from three continents, will perform highlights of four operas Friday, July 15 at 8:30 p.m. at the Carlos Cueva Tamariz Theater in Cuenca. The Gala, making its first appearance in Ecuador, will also perform July 16 in Guayaquil and July 18 in Quito.

Operas included in the performance are Carmen by Georges Bizet, Aida by Giuseppe  Verdi, Swan Lake by Pyotr Tchaikovsky, and Don Quixote by Wilhelm Kienzl.

The presentation includes the Egyptian National Opera, the Ukrainian National Ballet and soloists Paolo Spagnuolo, tenor of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra of Rome; Carlo Cantoni, baritone of the Rome Opera; Haydee Dabusti, soprano of the Teatro Colón; and, Maria Ratkova, Italian mezzo-soprano. Soloists from the Teatro Colón in Buenos Aires will also perform.

Tickets can be purchased at the Gala website, www.nochesdearte.com/opera, or at the theater ticket office.

