Is Lasso’s cross death declaration legal? It’s all a matter of opinion, the experts say

Almost all of President Guillermo Lasso’s political opponents are claiming his invocation of the muerte cruzada, or cross death, is illegal and several are asking the Constitutional Court to overturn it.

Lasso is basing his decision on one of three constitutional requirements for the cross death: that a “serious political crisis and internal upheaval” is occurring in the country.

Those objecting to the cross death, including former president Rafael Correa, indigenous leader Leonidas Iza and several members of the National Assembly, say there is no crisis and no upheaval.

So who’s right?

“It is really a matter of personal opinion,” says constitutional lawyer Carlos Iglesias. “If you look at it from the president’s viewpoint, it’s hard to argue that a crisis does not exist. He’s in a trial accusing him of embezzlement that could result in his dismissal from office.”

On the other hand, says Iglesias, it can be argued that the cross death is being used by Lasso simply to stay in office. “It’s a convenient way out of the impeachment process, there is no doubt. He apparently decided the final vote in the Assembly would be very close and he decided not to risk a negative outcome.”

Iglesias says he can’t predict if the Constitutional Court Will accept an appeal. “The court was apparently reluctant to take up the president’s appeal of the legality of the National Assembly trial and I would assume it would be reluctant to address this case,” he said. “The issue of separation of government powers is very sensitive and the judges would probably prefer to avoid it.”

Political science scholar Arianna Tanca says earlier claims by Lasso’s opponents could be used against them in an appeal. “Before the court narrowed the Assembly’s impeachment trial to the charge of embezzlement, those promoting the trial frequently justified it by saying the country was in a crisis and that the president was to blame. It could be argued that Lasso agrees with them.”

Tanca agrees with Iglesias that the Constitutional Court may be reluctant to take up the issue. “The constitution provides very little guidance beyond listing the reasons the cross death can be decreed. Like other political arguments, there is no black and white answer to the legality of the call.”

Lasso invoked the cross death early Wednesday morning, dismissing the National Assembly and ordering the National Elections Commission to organize new elections for the Assembly and the presidency.