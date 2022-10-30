Jeanne’s Periodico special edition: Holiday events

Periodico – Independencia de Cuenca supplement – sábado, 29/10/2021

Hola, Todos –

I’m too tired to proofread so read at your own risk and verify for yourselves.

Actividades –

Conciertos, para todos los gustos (Concerts, for every taste) –

Sábado – 29/10, 20:00 – Pimpinela Argentinean cuo with 98 gold, platinum or diamond discs) – Coliseo Jefferson Pérez

Miércoles – 2/11, Fonseca, Gente de Zona, & Blessd – Estadio Alejandro Serrano –

tickets at ticketshow.com.ec, La Taberna, San Isidro bakery & coffee, M&Mtec,

meet2go.com

Miércoles y jueves, 20:00 – 2 & 3/11 – Festival del Mariachi with Sandra Argudo & Mariachi Sol de América, Mariachi Veracruz y Mariachi Jalisco – Teatro Pumapungo – tickets at ticketshow.com.ec, Sala de bolos Mall del Río, Doña

Menestra del estadio

Jueves, 3/11, 19:00 – Nicky Jam y Sin Bandera – estadio Jorge Andrade Cantos, Azogues

Jueves, 17/11, 20:00 – Alex Ubago – Teatro Casa de la Cultura

Viernes, 18/11, 20:30 – Reik – Coliseo Jefferson Pérez

Viernes, 25/11, 20:00 – Gipsy kings by André Reyes – Caballo Campana

Viernes, 9/11, 20:00 – Mago de Oz y Saratoga (Spanish metal band, with rock and folk) – Hostería Caballo Campana.

Actividades culturales –

27 & 31/10, 9-16:00 – Taller de Paja toquilla -Ecnomuseo Casa del Sombrero

30/10-3/11 – XVIII Festival Artesanías de América – Inside of CIDAP

1/11, 17:00 – Parade in honor of sports glories of Azuay – Calle Bolívar

1-6/11, 10:00 – Feria Nacional de la Cerámica – Casa de Chaguarchimbana

2/11, 10:00 – Military parade – Avenida Solano

2-16/11, 10:00 – Feria Artesanal el Otorongo (Otorongo Crafts Fair) – Plazoleta El

Otorongo <not too hard to figure out that fair was going to be, was it>

11:00 – Sesión Solemne por el 202 Aniversario de Indepenencia de Cuenca – Teatro Carlos Cueva Tamariz <no date given but what do you want to bet it will be on

Independence Day – the 3d>

3/11, 14:30 – Elección de la Cholita Cuencana – Av. 25 de Marzo y los Migrantes (Cuenca Fest)

3-6/11, 10:00 – Artesanía en vivo (Live crafts) – Central Municipio CEMUART

4/11m 16:00 – Festival musical Te quiero Cuenca (I love you Cuenca Music Festival), viva el rock with Basca, Sal y mileto, Suchos del Vado, Descomunal- Estadio Alejandro Serrano

5/11, 16:00 – Festival musical Te quiero Cuenca, Reggae Funka (sic) – Estadio Alejandro Serrano

6/11, 10-14:00 – Recorrido Cuenca Patrimonial (Cuenca Patrimonial Tour) – leaving

from Parque Calderón

10/11, 18:00 – Recital de guitarra con Bolívar Sarmiento – Casa Municipal del Alfarero

(Mariscal Lamar y Convención del 45)

10/11, 20:00 – Gala del Mariachi – Casa de la Cultura núcleo del Azuay

11/11, 20:00 – Concierto in honor of the 5th anniversary of the Symphony – Teatro

Pumapungo

17/11, 19:00 – Noche de gala de la artesanía cuenca – Teatro Sucre

18/11, 20:00 – Bolero y tango sinfónico – Teatro Pumapungo

Para farrear hasta el amanecer (To party til dawn) –

2/11, 21:00 – I Love 80s&90s Fiesta Grease + Stranger Party – 4 discos with the best DJs with a variety of genres in 4 stage settings, 3 live shows – Mall del Río Convention Center – tickets at Mall del Río Opac Case, Batan & Monay Shopping

GUAF Veterinaria, Basement at Millenium Plaza, online at meet2go – $40 normal, $50 VIP.

3/11, 16:00 – Festival musical Te quiero Cuenca – Don Medardo y sus players, Corazón serrano, Salsa sinfónico – free – Estadio Alejandro Serrano A.

3/3, 16:00 – Tripy Tripy Fest 2022 – 5 DJs – Caballo Campana

3/3, 17:00 – Festival Te quiero Cuenca – Manuel Medrano, Nacho y Alkilados – Canchas Cuartel Dávalos – Free

4/11, 18:00 – Cuenca Vibra – 9 settings for pleasure – Food, Noche cuencana, Chill out, etc. – Estancia Rosario

4/11, 18:00 – Festival Te quiero Cuenca – Orquesta Sonora Dinamita, Paulina Tamayo, Gerardo Morán – Av. Huayna Cápac – Free

4/11, 21:00 – Bresh – The best and hottest fiesta from Argentina in Cuenca with candy, ice cream, glitter, light show, selfie spots – CAE (colegio arquitectos)

5/11, 20:00 – Fiesta Hopping Club – Hostería Caballo Campana

Disfruta en familia –

28/10 – 18/12 – VanGogh, El sueno inmersivo (The immersive dream) – Parque de la Madre

29/10, 10:00 – Freestyle Motocross Tuning Car BMX – Esplanada del Centro Comercial El Arenal

3/11, 7-15:00 – Expo Aero Cuenca – Model airplanes, paragliding, paramotors, airplane show, hot air balloon rides – Aero Parque Hauirapambe (Tarqui)

3/11, 15:30 – Carrera de Autos Locos (Crazy Car Race) – From calle Larga y Benigno

Malo to the bridge at Todos Santos

3/11, 12:00 – El choripan más grande de Cuenca – Outside the Alejandro Serrano

Stadium

3/11, 11:00 – Festival del Cuy – av. Don Bosco <I’m sure every gringo in Cuenca is

going to be swarming to Don Bosco for their favorite local food.>

5/11, 11:00 – Festival del Hornado – av. Don Bosco <Or maybe roast pig is more

tempting>

5/11, 11:30 – Moto Encuentro Nacional – Fiesta de motos, Carrera de Panachas

Pancake race?), Moto obstacle race, Rock concert, gastronomic festival & more – Outside the Alejandro Serrano Stadium

Until 13/11, M-F from 16-23:00, holiday & weekends, 13-23:30 – Parque de diversiones Discovery grandes atracciones (Discovery fun park) – unlimited use

of rides and games – Cost $9.99 adults, $6.00 for children from 3-10. <Free for

any deluded senior citizen who thinks carnival rides are for the aged.>

23-26/11 – Festival de títeres Titiricuenca (Titiricuenca Puppet Festival) – Teatro

Pumapungo

4-6/11, 9:00 – Gran Feria Agropecuaria (Great Agricultural Fair) – Recinto Ferial Centro Agrícola Cantonal de Cuenca, sector estación de Cumbe (Centro Agrícola Cantonal of Cuenca Fairgrounds, Cumbe station sector)

26/11 – Festival de la Artes – Antigua Escuela Central, Benigno Malo y Gran Colombia

11:00 – Puppet show, Madre Selva by Gotas Mágicas

12:00 – Theater show, Nantar – teatro de Las Cloacas

13:00 – Dance show with Bembé

13:00 – Urban dance with Winners Dance School

14:00 – Theater show, Saulo by Kusi Clown

15:00 – Magic show

17:00 – Contemporary dance “No se dónde colocar los brazos”

18:00 – Stand up comedy show with Cuy <The show is watching a gringo try to eat

a cuy and the reaction when he finds out he just ate a guinea pig.>

19:00 – Concert by Los Longos

And that’s all for today so Hasta ? –

Jeanne