Julian Assange and his attorney conceived two children at Ecuador’s British embassy

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange secretly fathered two children with one of his lawyers while he was holed up at the Ecuadorian embassy in London and fighting extradition to the U.S., according to a report.

Stella Morris, a South African-born lawyer, began a relationship with Assange, 48, in 2015, she told The Daily Mail, which broke the story of the couple’s secret romance and birth of their two sons on Saturday. Gabriel was born in 2017, said Morris, 37. Their second child, Max, was born last year. Both births were filmed with a GoPro camera and the footage sent to Assange, the Daily Mail reported.

The couple managed to keep their relationship and the birth of the children secret from the Ecuadorean staff and diplomats who had given Assange refuge at the embassy for seven years, the newspaper

Assange, who was transferred to a high-security prison in England last year, is wanted in the US on espionage charges for leaking thousands of U.S. intelligence documents.

The couple, who were engaged in 2017, believe that U.S. intelligence operatives tried to steal the DNA from one of Gabriel’s diapers when they became suspicious that Assange was the father.

British rapper M.I.A. is a godmother to the children, who are both British citizens.