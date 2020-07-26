Labor unions and social groups demand a return to red light rules nationally; Cuenca stays yellow; Church ceremony busted in Giron

Union groups, indigenous organizations and some local governments are urging President Lenin Moreno to impose a two-week nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of Covid-19.

In a letter to the president, the Workers Front United, mayors of seven cantons and four other groups demanded a meeting to discuss what they called the nation’s “failed attempt to stop the coronavirus.” The letter suggested that Guayas Province, because of its progress against the virus, be excluded from a return to red light restrictions.

“It is critical that Ecuador return to a strict quarantine at least until the current surge in Covid cases, declines,” the letter reads. “The government should provide free testing to everyone who wants it and monitor the result to determine if it is safe to return to yellow and green light conditions. The country must also provide intensive training to health care workers and purchase the equipment and technology to generate fast test results and to analyze trends of the disease within the population.”

Last week, the United Workers Front called off a nationwide protest due to its concerns that it might spread Covid-19 infections.

Cuenca stays yellow

As expected, the Cuenca Emergency Operations Committee decided Friday night to maintain yellow light restrictions for another week. The decision followed the government’s decision to begin the nighttime curfew at 9 p.m. instead of 11 p.m. and to limit public gatherings to 25 or less. “The tighter restrictions allowed us to stay yellow but without them we would have been forced to return to red,” said Mayor Pedro Palacios. “We are disappointed that the government denied our request to ban liquor sales after dark but we plan to strictly enforce the municipal code against public drinking.”

Cuenca and national organizations representing restaurants and bars lodged a formal complaint with the national COE against the earlier curfew claiming it would mean unemployment for thousands of recently rehired workers.

Church busted for baptism mass

National Police suspended and closed a baptism mass ceremony for dozens of children in Giron. Although attended by a priest, the event was not sanctioned by the church diocese and was in violation of several social distancing rules. In addition to the ceremony itself, police said that many of those who attended the event arrived on an over-crowded bus.