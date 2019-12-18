Landslide clearance gets priority, Presidential candidate review, Kapak Raymi celebration, Tranvía driver search, Flu vaccine priorities

Martes, 17/12/2019

Exposición – Northamerican artist Sandra Doren has a watercolor show of landscapes at the Galería Illescas on calle Larga y Manuel Ángel Estrella. One part of the exhibit is landscapes of the Cajas and another of the Dead Sea in Israel.

“FAshion Art” – This feria for the Christmas season will be on the 20, 21, & 22/12 at the Mansión Vizcaya. There will be 60 exhibitors selling fashion, beauty, gourmet foods, decorations, toys, and more. The event is free with an attended parking lot.

Kapak Raymi – The celebration of thanks to madre Tierra for the germination of seeds will be el 20, 21, & 22/12 in the Plaza Cívica 9 de Octubre. There will be dance performances, ancestral medicine, electroandina music <Now there’s a fusion of traditional and modern.>, ancestral ceremonies, healings, and pampa mesas. Lucita Pineda said that Kapak Raymi is the Christmas for the indigenous, a time of reflection, and a time to encourage and give value to ancestral practices such as the 4 raymis. <A gold star if you can name them all and two gold stars if you know their significance.> El domingo a las 12:00 there will be the 2nd Cultural Meeting of Latinamerican Music and Andean Dance.

Biblián – Different schools, neighborhoods, communities and other sectors of society will participate in the traditional Pase del Niño (Parade of the Baby Jesus) organized by the City of Biblián. It will start at 9:00 el jueves from the sector El Tope and go to the Parque Central “Velasco Ibarra” where there will also be a feria.

Skating show – El Club de Patinaje Artístico “Victoria Cáceres” (The “Victoria Cáceres” Figure Skating Club ) will present “Pedro y El Lobo” (Peter and the Wolf) este sábado, 21/12 a las 18:30 y a las 20:00 in the stadium of the colegio Daniel Córdova (Pasaje del Paraíso y David Díaz. Skaters will range from 4-16 years old. The show will last 50 minutes. Cost: $10.00.

Titular – Usuarios de la vía piden apurar obras (Road users ask to hurry work) – The first phase of the work on the slide onto the Circunvalación Sur will be finished este viernes and the Autopista will be opened to traffic on el sábado. In case of rain, it will be closed for safety. Phase 2 will be from 26-30/12 and phase 3 from 2-10/1 with a probable extension of an additional 5 days. Traffic heading towards Baños will be detoured onto calle Diego de Tapia at the condominios Vista Linda and the U. of Cuenca School of Agricultural Sciences.

The stabilization plan will remove the loose sandy clay material and cut the previously almost cliff like hillside to a shallower slope. <Could we hope for the angle of repose? Or is that asking too much from Mother Nature?>

Childhood nutrition – A group of Cuencano researchers went to 9 municipal preschools to change the children’s eating habits. The last national study on nutrition and health was done in 2012 and showed 1 out of every 10 kids under 5 suffered from overweight or obesity. This data has not been brought up to date. The U. of Cuenca researchers found that 90% of the kids came from the middle or lower middle classes and that 58% suffered from food insecurity. Generally they didn’t drink enough water or eat enough fruits and vegetables.

They focused on the teachers and the parents and gave them methods to encourage healthier eating and bringing exercise into the children’s routines. <The US needs something like this to reduce all that childhood rotundity. First you outfit then with non-removable mittens for their thumbs.>

Water service interruption – ETAPA announced a planned water shut off for mañana (miércoles) from 9-18:00 in the area bounded by Las Herrerías, Tomillos, De Las Retamas, Río Yanuncay and Río Tomebamba. Included in this area are the “Vicente Corral Moscoso” hospital, SOLCA, colegio Daniel Córdova, parque El Paraiso, and the U. of Cuenca School of Medicine. <Tell me how a hospital operates without water? I sure hope it got more than a 1 day notice.>

Tranvía – The Tranvía executive unit has extended the deadline for receiving resumes from prospective conductors and regulators until el jueves. Currently the system has 32 drivers and 4 regulators and it needs another 13 and 4. Drivers need to have a high school diploma, comparable experience in transporting cargo or passengers, a type E license, willingness to work morning, afternoon, or night shifts as well as weekends and holidays. Regulators who observe the system from a command and control center need a university degree and be technicians or technologists with a minimum 2 years in the field of transport. Bring your resume to the Unidad Ejecutora del Proyecto Tranvía on av. México at he ex CREA.

Flu vaccines – the Ministerio de Salud Pública (Ministry of Public Health) will continue its flu shot campaign until 29/2. <Hm – it’s a leap year. Happy Birthday to Dale R., where ever you are.> Priority groups are children, ancianos <us old geezers>, and health workers in contact with these groups. Free at Centros de Salud and from mobile brigades.

Elections <here, not there> – Possible presidential candidates include Jaime Nebot (Partido Social Cristiano), former mayor of Guayaquil; Jaime Vargas, leader of CONAIE, the indigenous group who came to national attention during the strike in octubre; and Guillermo Lasso (CREO), who lost to Lenin Moreno in the last election. No one has been named by the correístas yet. Alianza PAIS (morenistas) is uncertain with VP Otto Sonenholzner maintaining a moderately positive levels of support.

