Landslides in Baños de Agua Santa kills at least seven and injures another 18

Jun 17, 2024 | 0 comments

Views: 0

At least seven people have been killed in landslides in Baños de Agua Santa, a resort town east of Ambato, with another 22 injured. As of Sunday afternoon, at least 10 people were reported missing.

The landslide buried several homes beneath tons of rock and mud which careered down a hillside following days of torrential rain.

A tractor clears mud and rock from a road in Baños de Agua Santa following a Sunday morning landslide that left at least seven people dead.

Heavy machinery has been sent to the area to clear roads which have been blocked by rocks and mud. Other machinery has been assigned to the area where rescuers were attempting to locate survivors and recover bodies.

Local media report five members of the same family are among the dead.

The Baños’ mayor’s office is urging residents to stay home to minimize traffic on affected roads. “The roadways must remain open for emergency vehicles and heavy equipment,” a statement from the mayor said. “We are also advising tourists planning a visit to delay their plans until we can restore order following this disaster.”

The mayor also advised residents to drink bottled water until the town’s water supply is deemed safe to drink.

Local schools announced they would be closed Monday and Tuesday, with classes to be held online.

Meteorologists said the heavy rains were caused by an area of low pressure which moved over central Ecuador from Friday to Sunday morning. Dry weather is predicted from Monday through Wednesday.

The intense rains also affected several hydroelectric plants east of Quito, causing the closure of three facilities. Much of Quito suffered power outages Sunday but the national energy ministry said service had been restored to most of the area by mid-day Monday.

CuencaHighLife

Dani News

Google ad

Ana Luisa Spanish Classes June 24th Enrolment open

Esperanza Thrift Shop – Giving new purpose to items you no longer need

80’s Vibe @ Common Grounds This Saturday

Discover the Power of Advisors in the Ecuadorian Insurance Market

Temporary and Permanent Visas. 100% Guaranteed by Isabel Mosquera
View listing

Beautiful apartment in a nice area with wide views of the city

Cuenca

210,000.00

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

See all real estate and rental ads

Google ad

Happy Life

Hogar Esperanza News

Fund Grace News

The Cuenca Dispatch

Week of June 09

Nene Case Transferred to National Court Jurisdiction Unit Due to Possible Links with Vice President Verónica Abad.

Read more

Ecuador’s Safest Regions Highlight 25 Murder-Free Cantons in 14 Years.

Read more

Kia and Aymesa Announce $62 Million Investment to Assemble Five New Vehicle Models in Ecuador by 2026.

Read more