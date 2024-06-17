Landslides in Baños de Agua Santa kills at least seven and injures another 18

At least seven people have been killed in landslides in Baños de Agua Santa, a resort town east of Ambato, with another 22 injured. As of Sunday afternoon, at least 10 people were reported missing.

The landslide buried several homes beneath tons of rock and mud which careered down a hillside following days of torrential rain.

Heavy machinery has been sent to the area to clear roads which have been blocked by rocks and mud. Other machinery has been assigned to the area where rescuers were attempting to locate survivors and recover bodies.

Local media report five members of the same family are among the dead.

The Baños’ mayor’s office is urging residents to stay home to minimize traffic on affected roads. “The roadways must remain open for emergency vehicles and heavy equipment,” a statement from the mayor said. “We are also advising tourists planning a visit to delay their plans until we can restore order following this disaster.”

The mayor also advised residents to drink bottled water until the town’s water supply is deemed safe to drink.

Local schools announced they would be closed Monday and Tuesday, with classes to be held online.

Meteorologists said the heavy rains were caused by an area of low pressure which moved over central Ecuador from Friday to Sunday morning. Dry weather is predicted from Monday through Wednesday.

The intense rains also affected several hydroelectric plants east of Quito, causing the closure of three facilities. Much of Quito suffered power outages Sunday but the national energy ministry said service had been restored to most of the area by mid-day Monday.