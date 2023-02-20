Lasso discharged from hospital following leg surgery as investigators look into possible assassination plot

President Guillermo Lasso was discharged from a Guayaquil hospital Saturday following surgery to repair a fibula fracture suffered in bathroom fall Friday. According to his office, the president will work from home for at least three weeks as the leg heals.

“Other than the cancellation of public appearances, the injury will not interfere with the president’s ability to do his job,” his office said in a statement. “The operation was a success and the president will rest on Monday before resuming his official duties Tuesday.”

Lasso’s wife posted a statement Sunday on social media thanking the president’s well-wishers. “Thanks to the wonderful work of Dr. Marlon Lama and his team my husband is on his way to a full recovery,” María de Lourdes Alcívar wrote. “I want to thank all the wonderful people who sent good thoughts and wishes our way.”

Police investigators are saying little about a possible assassination attempt on the president during his hospitalization. According to Interior Minister Juan Zapata, five men were arrested outside the Samborondón hospital where Lasso underwent surgery. “All we can say at this stage is that the men displayed a suspicious attitude and when we conducted a search we found weapons, ammunition, cell phones and communication radios in their possession,” Zapata said in Tweet.

In 2022, 14 suspected criminal gang members were arrested attempting to attack patients in hospitals in Guayaquil and Manta. Most of the targeted patients were recovering from gunshot wounds suffered in attempts on their lives.