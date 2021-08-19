Subscribe to our free newsletter!

See community posts

Lasso moves to shut down drug transport activity in Manabí Province as residents protest

Aug 19, 2021 | 0 comments

Views: 7

President Guillermo Lasso has designated a section of Manabí Province a “military reserve,” giving the Armed Forces additional authority to combat drug trafficking. The presidential order focuses on an area near Montecristi known as the San Isidro Hills that is said to be a transfer hub for drug shipments headed to North America.

Protesters, some brandishing machetes, object to the installation of radar equipment, claiming it will harm the environment. The government believes many residents in the San Isidro Hills area of Manabi Province are involved in the drug trade.

One of the provisions of the order allows radar equipment to be installed on private property. The radar will monitor light aircraft traffic in the area known for having a number of private air strips officials believe are used for drug transport operations. According to the Army command in Manta, radar equipment will be operational by the end of August.

The command says that the drugs arrive by air and sea from Peru and are off-loaded in Manabí Province for shipment north. It says the operations are directed by drug cartels in Colombia and Mexico.

“One of the radar stations being set up on Ecuador’s coast will be situated at a high elevation in the San Isidro Hills to identify and neutralize aircraft of dubious origin believed to be involved in drug trafficking and organized crime,” the presidential press office said in a news release. “Drug transport operations pose a significant threat to the Ecuadorian population and have led to increased violence in the country, particularly in coastal provinces.”

According to National Police, murders have increased as much as 400 percent since the end of 2019 in Guayaquil, Manta and other coastal communities, with almost all of the increase attributed to the drug trade. In addition, officials of the national prison system say that most of the murders occurring in prisons are related to drug trafficking.

Sponsored ad

Residents near the site of one radar installation are protesting, claiming that it will damage their property. “We are also concerned that the equipment will cause environmental damage, harming the area’s fauna and flora.” In pictures of the protest, a number of men are seen brandishing machetes.

A presidential adviser who asked not be named was quoted on a Manta-based website saying that dozens, maybe hundreds, of residents in the San Isidro Hills area are involved in transferring drug shipments between boats and light aircraft. “They say they are worried about hurting the flora but the only flora they are really interested in are coca and marijuana plants.”

Community Posts

YarnLux – boutique de hilo is here for you!

Temporary and Permanent Visas: 100% GUARANTEED!!!

OBG Dance

Free concert at the reopened Mansión Alcázar–Every Wednesday

Tuesday Cribbage Continues

More community posts

We ship to US, Canada and Ecuador

Blue Classic Paca Shawl-Blanket

$32.00

Chakuk Paca Jacket - Blue

$40.00

Chikwan Sweater

$33.00

Classic Paca Shawl-Blanket

$32.00

Cold Paca Cardigan - Fuchsia

$40.00

Cold Paca Cardigan- Black

$40.00

Hawalla Poncho - Grey / White

$60.00

Hawalla Poncho - Orange / Terracotta

$60.00

Kashil Añañay Tablecloth

$38.00

Mountain Cape

$66.00

Mushuk Rumpa Sweater - Blue

$40.00

Mushuk Rumpa Sweater - Burgandy

$40.00

Mushuk Rumpa Sweater - Gray

$40.00

Muskuy Blanket - Alpaca

$60.00

Muskuy Blanket- Fuschia

$40.00

Puñuy Blanket - Caramel & Brown

$45.00

Puñuy Blanket - Grey / White

$45.00

Puñuy Blanket - Shades of Grey

$45.00

Puka Shawl

$30.00

Sapi Allpaka Blanket

$90.00

Sapi Allpaka Blanket- Multicolor

$90.00

The Andean Hug Cape- Burgundy

$48.00

The Andean Hug Cape- Gray

$48.00

The Andean Hug Cape- Mocha Brown

$48.00

The Andean Hug Cape- Strawberry Red

$48.00

The Andean Hug Cape-White and Black

$48.00

The Sisa Cape-Plum

$32.00
45

Subscribe to our newsletter

Cuenca High Life offers on-line publications, local translated news, and reports about the expat life and living in Ecuador. 

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to our Newsletter

CuencaHighLife publishes Ecuador news daily. Subscribing will guarentee that you never miss the most important news.

You have Successfully Subscribed!