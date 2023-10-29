Subscribe to Newsletter

Lasso says energy crisis is ‘on the verge of a solution’ following trips to Colombia and Peru

Oct 29, 2023 | 0 comments

Views: 264

Ecuador’s electric blackouts could end soon, President Guillermo Lasso announced Saturday in Bogota following a meeting with Colombian President Gustavo Petro. “Colombia will double its electric transmission to support us during our crisis,” Lasso said. “With this and other arrangements we are making, the blackouts will no longer be necessary.”

President Guillermo Lasso and Colombian President Gustavo Petro met Saturday in Bogota.

Details of the deal will be worked out this week, Lasso said, adding that additional electrical transmission will begin within 12 hours. “The additional electricity will be generated in Colombia’s thermal facilities, not at its hydro plants, and Ecuador will repay the debt in kind when our generation capacity improves,” he said. Previously, the Colombian electric authority said thermally generated power would cost Ecuador double the current kilowatt hour charge.

After Lasso’s announcement, Ecuador’s Energy Ministry said that most blackouts would be suspended on Sunday but would resume Monday.

In addition to the agreement with Petro, Lasso said Peru President Dina Boluarte has promised to provide power transfers from the south. “We will have an announcement about this within a matter of days as well as about conversations with a private thermal generation company in Guayaquil,” Lasso said.

Lasso visited Boluarte in Lima last week to attend a ceremony recognizing the 25th anniversary of the peace agreement that ended a border war between Ecuador and Peru

“With the additional 450 megawatts from Colombia, plus the 100 we expect from an Ecuadorian business, and at least 50 from Peru, we will cover 92% of our energy deficit, which is currently about 650 megawatts,” Lasso said. “With other adjustments, we will be able to end the crisis.”

In his comments, Petro said that Colombia’s hydro-electric generation is also suffering from the drought but said the country had constructed several diesel- and gas-powered plants in recent years and has “extra emergency capacity.”

He added: “Ecuador and President Lasso are good friends and, following our discussions today, we are happy to provide assistance.”

CuencaHighLife

Blue Box

Google ad

Dani

10.25% in CD Cooperativa 23 de Julio Risk Rating AA-(the best)

*100% FREE “Last Will Testament PLUS ALSO-FREE Burial/Cremation Affidavit” for Seniors by Attorney Sara Chaca 🙌!

Need “1-28” Dental Extractions? 100%-FREE with FHIE Dental (Dr. No Pain) for ALL-Dental Implants Patients 😁!

Temporary and Permanent Visas. 100% Guaranteed by Isabel Mosquera

Miracle Healings, Personal Growth and Soul Growth
View listing

Small apartments in beautifully renovated historic district house (suite 1)

Cuenca

390/month

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

See all real estate and rental ads

Sara

The Cuenca Dispatch

Week of October 22

Avian flu: the H5N1 virus arrived in the Galapagos National Park.

Read more

Noboa will launch a popular consultation to overhaul the role of Ecuador’s Armed Forces.

Read more

New government will inherit tax changes focused on ISD reduction and income tax deductions.

Read more

Google ad

Nur

Anubis

Fabianos

Subscribe to our newsletter

Cuenca High Life offers on-line publications, local translated news, and reports about the expat life and living in Ecuador. 

You have Successfully Subscribed!