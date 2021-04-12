Lasso stuns Arauz as undecided voters reject a return to Correismo

Former Guayaquil banker Guillermo Lasso has scored an upset victory over Rafael Correa protégé Andrés Arauz in Ecuador’s presidential runoff election. With 97.6 percent of the vote counted Sunday night, Lasso held an decisive 52.5 to 47.5 percent lead.

Although it was believed that the race was narrowing in recent weeks, the average of seven polls gave Arauz a 4.8 percent lead going into the election. “Like many others, I am shocked by the outcome although we all knew that there was a historically high number of undecided voters,” said Pablo Pardo, former labor minister and campaign consultant. “What happened is that the majority of those voters decided to support Lasso when they marked their ballots.”

Prado claimed that the election was a referendum on Correa. “There is no doubt that many voters saw this as a question of whether they wanted to return to the governance and style of Rafael Correa and they rejected it.”

He added: “It is also clear that most of those who voted for Yaku Perez and Xavier Hervas decided to vote for Lasso even though they oppose many of his conservative positions. There were 1.7 million no votes by the indigenous but the others voted for Lasso.”