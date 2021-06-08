Subscribe to our free newsletter!

See community posts

Lasso will travel to the U.S. in two weeks for spinal cord surgery

Jun 8, 2021 | 0 comments

Views: 10

President Guillermo Lasso will undergo a spinal cord operation in the U.S. later this month. According to his office, he will fly to Cleveland, Ohio for the procedure on June 21.

President Guillermo Lasso

The surgery is the third attempt to repair damage caused by misplaced epidural anesthesia needle following a 2013 fall in Spain. In the accident, on the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage, Lasso fractured an ankle and injured his back. Following the first operation, he underwent two more to repair damage to the spine, one in Madrid and the other in Cleveland.

Lasso has walked with a cane since the surgeries and undergoes more than an hour of physical therapy each day. “I am in good health except for the back pain but would like to regain my full health if possible,” he said Sunday. In addition to the physical therapy, he says he spends at least 30 minutes walking.

Lasso and Vice President Alfredo Borrero are scheduled to receive their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on Thursday at the Physical Education Complex at the University of Guayaquil.

Sponsored ad

Community Posts

TEMPORARY AND PERMANENT VISAS: 100% GUARANTEED!!!

How To Be A Hard-Working Honest Attorney

Doris & Daisy

Very Special Week at YarnLux – boutique de hilo

Plant and Eat 100% Organic

It’s the Season for Dining Alfresco… Let Anubis Provide the Meal

Cuenca Salmon: New Tienda – New Products!

Movies and Dinner in La Guarida: Wiñaypacha

More community posts

Apartment for Rent South Cuenca

Primero de Mayo
$699

Apartment for Sale in Cuenca.

Luise Moreno Mora
$159.000

Apartment for Sale in Cuenca.

Tres Puents
$129.000

House for Sale in Cuenca.

Primero de Mayo
$399.000

Subscribe to our newsletter

Cuenca High Life offers on-line publications, local translated news, and reports about the expat life and living in Ecuador. 

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to our Newsletter

CuencaHighLife publishes Ecuador news daily. Subscribing will guarentee that you never miss the most important news.

You have Successfully Subscribed!