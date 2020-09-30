Latam resumes more international flights; New Sangay eruption could send ash to Cuenca; Cuenca holidays organizers await COE clearance

Latam airline said Tuesday that it is restoring air service from Santiago, Chile to Guayaquil, Bogotá, São Paulo, Brazil and Mexico City. The airline also said it is resuming flights between Ecuador, Peru and Colombia as well as in-country flights in Peru and Colombia. Most Latam routes in Ecuador were restored in August and September.

In September, Latam restored flights from Santiago and São Paulo to Miami, Los Angeles, New York and Madrid.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, Latam operated about 1,400 daily flights to 145 destinations in 26 countries but currently flies to only 99 in 13 countries.

Sangay ashfall possible in Azuay and Cañar provinces

Ecuador’s Geophysical Institute reported Tuesday night that increased eruptive activity at the Sangay volcano could send ash over Azuay, Cañar, Morona Santiago and Chimborazo provinces. “Although recent activity is not as strong as last week’s, a change of wind direction to the southwest puts new areas in danger of receiving ashfall,” an institute statement said. As of midnight Tuesday, the air monitoring station at the University of Azuay in Cuenca reported no ash collection.

Cuenca holiday organizers plan events, await okay from COE

Organizers of Cuenca’s annual independence celebration say they have established health protocols for the annual celebration but are awaiting approval from the cantonal Emergency Operations Committee to procede with plans. CIDAP, which hosts the largest number of events, says it has plans in place for a reduced number of arts and crafts exhibits, all with biosecurity measures to reduce risks of the Covid-19 virus.

2020 marks the 200th anniversary of Cuenca’s declaration of independence from Spain. Prior to the Covid pandemic, organizers had planned an expanded slate of events and fairs.