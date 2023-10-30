Liga Quito wins its second Copa Sudamericana, defeating Brazil’s in penalty shootout

Three saves by Alexander Dominguez in a penalty shootout gave Ecuador’s Liga de Quito a victory over Brazil’s Fortaleza and its second Copa Sudamericana title Saturday night in Maldonado, Uruguay.

Liga and Fortaleza drew 1-1 in regular time, carried the stalemate into extra time, but the Ecuadorians prevailed 4-3 in the penalty shootout to win South America’s second most prestigious club tournament.

Juan Lucero gave the Brazilian club the lead in the 48th minute, but Liga de Quito’s Lisandro Alzugaray got the equalizer six minutes later.

Fortaleza goalkeeper Joao Ricardo stopped the first penalty from veteran Peruvian striker Paolo Guerrero, but Liga’s Dominguez then saved the shot taken by Silvio Romero.

“This is what we came for and I’m just glad for all of the fans who made the long trip here. Now we can celebrate,” said Alzugaray, who was introduced as a 40th-minute substitute for injured teammate Mauricio Martinez.

“I hadn’t been playing much but I’m so grateful for the chance to get on the pitch and score the equalizing goal.”

Liga also won the tournament in 2009 after beating Brazil’s Fluminense in the final.