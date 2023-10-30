Subscribe to Newsletter

Liga Quito wins its second Copa Sudamericana, defeating Brazil’s in penalty shootout

Oct 30, 2023 | 0 comments

Views: 2

Three saves by Alexander Dominguez in a penalty shootout gave Ecuador’s Liga de Quito a victory over Brazil’s Fortaleza and its second Copa Sudamericana title Saturday night in Maldonado, Uruguay.

Liga de Quito celebrated its second Copa Sudamericana title Saturday night in Maldonado, Uruguay.

Liga and Fortaleza drew 1-1 in regular time, carried the stalemate into extra time, but the Ecuadorians prevailed 4-3 in the penalty shootout to win South America’s second most prestigious club tournament.

Juan Lucero gave the Brazilian club the lead in the 48th minute, but Liga de Quito’s Lisandro Alzugaray got the equalizer six minutes later.

Fortaleza goalkeeper Joao Ricardo stopped the first penalty from veteran Peruvian striker Paolo Guerrero, but Liga’s Dominguez then saved the shot taken by Silvio Romero.

Earlier, Juan Lucero gave Fortaleza the lead in the 48th minute before Lisandro Alzugaray put Liga on level terms with a spectacular finish just before the hour.

The 33-year-old winger surged down the right flank before evading two defenders as he cut onto his left foot and curled a left-footed shot from the edge of the 18-yard box into the far corner.

“This is what we came for and I’m just glad for all of the fans who made the long trip here. Now we can celebrate,” said Alzugaray, who was introduced as a 40th-minute substitute for injured teammate Mauricio Martinez.

“I hadn’t been playing much but I’m so grateful for the chance to get on the pitch and score the equalizing goal.”

Liga also won the tournament in 2009 after beating Brazil’s Fluminense in the final.

CuencaHighLife

Blue Box

Google ad

Dani

10.25% in CD Cooperativa 23 de Julio Risk Rating AA-(the best)

*100% FREE “Last Will Testament PLUS ALSO-FREE Burial/Cremation Affidavit” for Seniors by Attorney Sara Chaca 🙌!

Need “1-28” Dental Extractions? 100%-FREE with FHIE Dental (Dr. No Pain) for ALL-Dental Implants Patients 😁!

Temporary and Permanent Visas. 100% Guaranteed by Isabel Mosquera

Are you Irregular in Ecuador and want to be Regular and Legal?
View listing

Are you Looking for a Wonderful House at fair price ?

Cuenca

699

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 4

See all real estate and rental ads

Sara

Nur

Fabianos

The Cuenca Dispatch

Week of October 22

Avian flu: the H5N1 virus arrived in the Galapagos National Park.

Read more

Noboa will launch a popular consultation to overhaul the role of Ecuador’s Armed Forces.

Read more

New government will inherit tax changes focused on ISD reduction and income tax deductions.

Read more

Anubis

Google ad

Subscribe to our newsletter

Cuenca High Life offers on-line publications, local translated news, and reports about the expat life and living in Ecuador. 

You have Successfully Subscribed!