Subscribe to our free newsletter!

Opera concert, Alex and Vanesa in Cuenca
Change of Hours For OBG Dance April 21ST 4-7PM
1ST OBG Dance of the Year!

See community posts

Long-distance bus fares to increase 15% as operators and government reach agreement to end strike

Apr 21, 2021 | 0 comments

Views: 413

The government announced Tuesday afternoon that interprovincial and intraprovincial bus fares will increase 15% on May 1. The agreement with bus operators ended a two-day bus strike that had disrupted traffic throughout much of the country.

Some municipal buses joined the strike by interprovincial bus owners Monday in Cuenca.

Bus companies had demanded permission to increase fares since May 2020, when the government subsidy for diesel fuel ended. The cost of diesel has risen 44 percent in the last year. Abel Gómez, representative for the bus companies, expressed relief at the agreement and announced an end to the strike that has stranded thousands of travelers.

Transportation Minister Gabriel Martínez, said the new fare represents the “current financial realities” faced by bus owners. “We believe the increase is justified because fares have not changed since 2015,” he said. “In addition to the increase in fuel cost, the cost of maintenance and other aspects of the transport business have also gone up.”

The bus strike has resulted in road blockages throughout the country since Monday. In Cuenca, traffic was stopped for up to two hours on Tuesday in several locations, including Av. Ordóñez Lasso and Remigio Crespo as well as on highways on the outskirts of the city.

Following the announcement of the fare increase, indigenous leader Leonidas Iza claimed it was “an attack on poor people of Ecuador” and said his followers would mount protests around the country.

Sponsored ad

Recent articles

Proposal submitted to regulate the “progressive use of force” through a single organic law

Ecuador has penal reforms for police officers and prison guides on the subject and regulations for the military, the application of which is being analyzed by the CC.

The Government is seeking, through a single organic law, to regulate the progressive use of force in all security institutions...

Continue reading

Community Posts

TEMPORARY AND PERMANENT VISAS: GUARANTEED!!!

Two Specials This Week at YarnLux – boutique de hilo

This week in La Guarida

Granny nougat

Let Anubis Take Dinner Off Your To-Do List Tonight

Mills Brewing Brings the Flavor Every Time

Help Crea tu Espacio Foundation “Godmother and godfather for a day”.

Considering Moving to Ecuador? Let Cuenca Expat Insurance Help You Get There

More community posts

Subscribe to our newsletter

Cuenca High Life offers on-line publications, local translated news, and reports about the expat life and living in Ecuador. 

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to our Newsletter

CuencaHighLife publishes Ecuador news daily. Subscribing will guarentee that you never miss the most important news.

You have Successfully Subscribed!