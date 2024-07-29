Long ignored on Ecuador’s coast, new efforts are underway to protect the country’s mangroves

By Vanessa Bauza

Once underappreciated, mangroves are having a moment.

From global initiatives to community-led efforts, work to conserve these climate superstars is gaining traction. Now, a landmark US$ 45.9 million project aims to give Ecuador’s degraded mangroves a new lease on life, local news reported.

The six-year project to protect and restore mangroves in Ecuador’s four main estuaries will be financed by the Green Climate Fund — the world’s largest climate fund — and led by Conservation International-Ecuador, in collaboration with the country’s Ministry of the Environment, Water and Ecological Transition.

By protecting and restoring mangroves — potent climate allies that can absorb massive amounts of planet-warming carbon — the project will sequester nearly 5 million metric tons of greenhouse gases over 20 years, roughly equivalent to removing 1.2 million gas-powered cars from the road. It will also restore critical habitats for marine species that coastal communities rely on for their livelihoods.

“This project marks a milestone in our efforts to combat climate change and protect the country’s marine and coastal biodiversity,” said Conservation International’s Montserrat Albán, who leads climate work in Ecuador. “We have been protecting the country’s mangroves for many years, but this is the first time we are doing so through the lens of helping communities adapt to the impacts of the climate crisis.”

“The effort goes beyond planting trees,” she added. “It uses innovative techniques, like restoring the hydrology in certain areas, to bring back mangrove forests, which are so fundamental to helping people fight and face climate change.”

Hugging coastlines throughout the tropics, mangroves capture and store massive amounts of carbon. In a single square mile, their dense tangle of roots can stash away as much carbon as the annual emissions of 90,000 cars. In addition, mangroves provide a powerful defense against the impacts of a warming planet. They act as natural buffers and can help millions of people in coastal communities become more resilient to sea-level rise, blunting storm surges and floods.

But despite their many benefits, mangroves have seen a significant decline. Ecuador has lost nearly a quarter of its mangroves since 1969, leaving its coasts highly vulnerable to extreme weather and coastal erosion — and threatening the lives and homes of nearly 200,000 people who live in flood-prone areas.

Over the next six years, the Mangroves for Climate project will focus on enhancing the protection and management of 150,000 hectares (371,000 acres) of mangroves and restoring 4,850 hectares (12,000 acres) of degraded mangroves in the Gulf of Guayaquil, Jambelí archipelago, Cayapas-Mataje reserve and Muisne-Cojimíes estuaries.

The project also seeks to promote sustainable shrimp farming practices across 20,000 hectares (49,000 acres). Over the last 30 years, shrimp farms around the world have increased production by more than 1,000 percent. But this dramatic growth has often come at the expense of nature — specifically mangrove forests, which in many countries have been cut down to make way for shrimp farms.

“Ecuador is no exception. Shrimp farms have been a major driver of mangrove deforestation, but it doesn’t have to be that way,” Albán said. “With this project, Conservation International and our partners will show that mangroves can thrive in harmony with sustainable shrimping and fishing. More responsible practices are available and implementable.”

That means stopping deforestation and restoring coastal ecosystems, while also boosting productivity on existing shrimp farms by introducing new technology — like aerators to ensure optimal oxygen levels or automatic feed dispensers to ensure proper nutrition and growth.

“Overall, the Mangroves for Climate project will help Ecuador take a big step toward conserving these critical ecosystems,” she added. “For local people and for the global good.”

Credit: Conservsation.org