LP gas prices won’t change, Enforcement of ‘bus only’ lanes ramps up, Cuenca-Cajas watershed deal ends, Air quality monitoring website

Jueves, 9/1/2020

Exposición – 13 artists from the Academia de Arte Alvarado have an exhibition at the Virgen de Bronce. The artists visited churches and painted what they were inspired by.

Tango – There will be a dinner show of tango featuring San Luis Tango from Argentina el 10/1/2010 a las 20:00 in the Hotel Victoria. Cuenca has a space for tango called “Tango y Milonga” with weekly dances.

Titular – Valor del cilindro de gas, inalterable (Gas cylinder value, unchanged) – As of 1/1, gas distributors in the whole country are required to generate electronic facturas and separate out the official price of $1.60 for sales from the distributor. The government says the price will not change. Only 28 of the 180 distributors in Azuay are complying with this law and the rest are taking a risk of being fined from $30-$1000. SRI has a free program for the distributors. Sales to a “consumidor final” (final consumer) <you should all know this since anyone who sells you anything asks if you want a factura or are a consumidor final. Unless you’ve just been answering “si” because you have no idea what the question was.> are not allowed. This facturization is being done to avoid speculation in gas. <So it isn’t being bought in Ecuador and then smuggled over the border and sold in Peru.> Natural persons are not allowed to buy more than 3 tanks of gas for family consumption.

Cajas watershed agreement – On 17/3, the agreement between the Ministerio del Ambiente (Environmental Ministry) and the Municipio de Cuenca to administer the Parque Nacional Cajas through ETAPA EP, which has been in effect for 10 years, will expire. The first agreement was signed in 2000, and renewed in 2010. El Cajas provides 40% of the water consumed in Cuenca, and that is the importance of its conservation.

The 28,544 hectare park is one of the most important in the country if not the world for its biodiversity. There are 4,000 bodies of water including lakes, creeks and wetlands. <But hopefully, no mining waste ponds in the future.> ETAPA currently invests $2 million a year to take care of the park, and has developed 5 programs. The first is overall administration, management and coordination. Second is research and management of the biodiversity including researchers who produce high level information and work with national and international universities. The third program is Comunicación, Educación, y Participación Ambiental. The fourth is control and surveillance and the fifth is public use and tourism. The park has unique species of animals and vegetation found nowhere else in the world. It’s climatic and geological conformation is the only one on the planet.

“Marca ciudad” – Cristian Zamora, a councilperson, has asked to have a debate about creating a permanent “city brand.” Currently each administration creates a new “brand” and wastes money changing graphics and signage.

Air quality – The U. of Azuay has a web page where you can see real data about the air quality in Cuenca. The goal is for the population to know and take necessary precautions in case of air anomaly. Go to http://gis.uazuay.edu.ec/ierse/sistemagrafico.php to see for yourself.

Bus only lanes – Yesterday, EMOV started a campaign so that drivers can avoid being fined for using the bus only lanes. There will be one week of awareness building after which drivers will be fined one USB ($40.00) <Either the fine is 10% of the USB, or the USB is missing a zero in front of the decimal point.> and lose 3 points off your license. <So can anyone tell me from which lane you’re supposed to make a right turn? From the left lane, thereby crossing the bus lane in front of all those cars not complying with the bus only lane, or by invading the bus lane at the last minute? Or by making 3 lefts just to be safe?>

Demolished historic house – The house on Hermano Miguel that was demolished is being rebuilt. Two architects specializing in historical structures have been hired and are working with plans and fotos of the original house. The owner was also fined about $40,000 and criminal proceedings against him are continuing.

Water treatment plants – The Tixán and El Cebollar potable water treatment plants have been interconnected so that the reservoirs of each are available to both. This will reduce water cut offs in the north and central zones of the city including Milchichig, el Centro Histórico, y Miraflores. About 55,000 people will benefit.

