Subscribe to our free newsletter!

See community posts

Major earthquake damages buildings in Zamora and Loja, is felt strongly in parts of Cuenca

Nov 28, 2021 | 0 comments

Views: 229

The exterior of a school in Loja suffered extensive damage from Sunday  morning’s earthquake.

A 7.5 magnitude earthquake in the Peruvian Amazon early Sunday morning damaged buildings in Zamora and Loja in southern Ecuador and was felt throughout much of the country, including Cuenca.  It was the fifth strongest earthquake worldwide in 2021.

The 5:52 a.m. quake was was centered in a sparsely populated area near Condorcanqui in northern Peru, 180 miles east of Loja.

The Ecuador Emergency Operations Committee said it was collecting damage reports and would issue a statement later in the morning. Dozens of houses suffered damage in Zamora as did structures and a school in Loja.

No damage was reported in Cuenca but an abandoned house collapsed in Chordeleg, 18 miles to the east.

Community Posts

‘Sedation Dentistry’ NOW available at “Find Health in Ecuador Dental Clinic” for ANY Dental Procedure

Temporary and Permanent Visas: 100% GUARANTEED!!!

Free Dinner Seminar at Kolo Restaurant on “Ecuadorian Wills & Estate Planning”

2-BR Apt. By Parque de la Madre is close to El Centro

YarnLux closed for a few days

Planning and/or want to become a Citizen of Ecuador?

Beautiful Penthouse Studio

How To Be A Hard-Working Honest Attorney

Tullpuna Wine & Art Nights at PaintourArt Galería

Society Gets Enlighted with Meditation – Sundays with Shambhala

More community posts




We ship to US, Canada and Ecuador

Blue Classic Paca Shawl-Blanket

$32.00

Chakuk Paca Jacket - Blue

$40.00

Chikwan Sweater

$33.00

Classic Paca Shawl-Blanket

$32.00

Cold Paca Cardigan - Fuchsia

$40.00

Cold Paca Cardigan- Black

$40.00

Hawalla Poncho - Grey / White

$60.00

Hawalla Poncho - Orange / Terracotta

$60.00

Kashil Añañay Tablecloth

$38.00

Mountain Cape

$66.00

Mushuk Rumpa Sweater - Blue

$40.00

Mushuk Rumpa Sweater - Burgandy

$40.00

Mushuk Rumpa Sweater - Gray

$40.00

Muskuy Blanket - Alpaca

$60.00

Muskuy Blanket- Fuschia

$40.00

Puñuy Blanket - Caramel & Brown

$45.00

Puñuy Blanket - Grey / White

$45.00

Puñuy Blanket - Shades of Grey

$45.00

Puka Shawl

$30.00

Sapi Allpaka Blanket

$90.00

Sapi Allpaka Blanket- Multicolor

$90.00

The Andean Hug Cape- Burgundy

$48.00

The Andean Hug Cape- Gray

$48.00

The Andean Hug Cape- Mocha Brown

$48.00

The Andean Hug Cape- Strawberry Red

$48.00

The Andean Hug Cape-White and Black

$48.00

The Sisa Cape-Plum

$32.00
45

Subscribe to our newsletter

Cuenca High Life offers on-line publications, local translated news, and reports about the expat life and living in Ecuador. 

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to our Newsletter

CuencaHighLife publishes Ecuador news daily. Subscribing will guarentee that you never miss the most important news.

You have Successfully Subscribed!