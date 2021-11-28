Major earthquake damages buildings in Zamora and Loja, is felt strongly in parts of Cuenca

A 7.5 magnitude earthquake in the Peruvian Amazon early Sunday morning damaged buildings in Zamora and Loja in southern Ecuador and was felt throughout much of the country, including Cuenca. It was the fifth strongest earthquake worldwide in 2021.

The 5:52 a.m. quake was was centered in a sparsely populated area near Condorcanqui in northern Peru, 180 miles east of Loja.

The Ecuador Emergency Operations Committee said it was collecting damage reports and would issue a statement later in the morning. Dozens of houses suffered damage in Zamora as did structures and a school in Loja.

No damage was reported in Cuenca but an abandoned house collapsed in Chordeleg, 18 miles to the east.