Masquerade parade starts at 6 on Av. Huayna Cápac; Map shows city flood zones as more rain is forecast; New Ecuador coins in circulation; Cultural agenda

6/1, 10:00 – Workshop, Escultura orgánica (Organic sculpture) – Museo de la Conceptas.

8/1, 14:00 – Training, Repujado artistico (Artistic embossing) – Quinta Bolívar.

10/1, 18:30 – Screening, Anatomy of a fall – “La Guarida.”

12/1, 20:00 – Concierto, Sinfónica de Cuenca – Teatro Pumapungo.

Fiesta de comparsas con alegría estudiantil (Fiesta de comparsas with student joy) – The ‘Mascaradas’ contest, organized by the Amistad Club and the Unión de Periodistas de Azuay (UPA), will take place el sabado, 6/1, with the parade starting at 18:00 and proceeding from the north end of Av. Huayna Cápac to the Río Tomebamba. 10 groups, institutions and families including the instituto Sudameriano y American College, the Employees Association of Azuay, and th Vanegas family have confirmed their participation. Universities that have entered include the U. of Cuenca, Católica, and U. de Azuay.

Mapa de zonas inundables está desactualizado (Map of flood zones is out of date) – The Instituto Nacional de Meteorología (Inamhi) is forecasting the continuation of intense rains and scattered thunderstorms in the interAndean region which includes Azuay. It predicts the cantons with the most precipitation wil be Cuenca, Girón, San Fernando y Santa Isabel. There were 60 emergencies during the last heavy rains on el 29/12/2023 with flooding near the Feria Libre, calles Cantón Girón y Cantón Gualaceo, av. De Las Américas y Primero de Mayo, av. Ordóñez Lasso y del Tomillo, in Los Olivos, en El Tejar y Racar, and in El Valle.

Erick Gutiérrez, from the Cuenca Risk Management department, said that one of the main problems in the city comes from blocking sewers, grates and drains. ETAPA has crews constantly cleaning the drainage system, but the collaboration of citizens in needed who can help by cleaning drains and not throwing garbage into the streets. Carlos Maldonado, a civil engineer and researcher into risk prevention. said the city needs to conduct a study of the topography of zones vulnerable to flooding with relation to the rivers as well as update the map of the zones vulnerable to flooding from overflowing rivers. This was last done in 2010 &f 2011.

De El Mercurio del jueves, 4/1/2024 (1 article):

Ya circulan 8 nuevas monedas (8 new coins already in circulation) – 8 new coins started circulating in Ecuador on 18/12/2023. The denominations are 5, 10, 25 & 50 cent coins and feature 8 distinguished Ecuadorians. <So if you’re a coin collector, look for these faces.> Isidro Ayora is on the nickel; Jaime Roldós Aguilera and Galo Plaza are on the dimes; Alberto Spencer, Oswaldo Guayasamín y Jorge Icaza on the quarters; and Matilde Hidalgo de Procel and Tránsito Amaguaña on the half dollars. To get the new coins you can go to the Banco Central on Calle Larga and Huayna Cápac, show your cedula and get new coins to replace old, deteriorated coins. <I’m guessing a hammer and nail will properly deteriorate coins. Or a couple of pliers or wrenches.>

