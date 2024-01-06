Subscribe to Newsletter

Masquerade parade starts at 6 on Av. Huayna Cápac; Map shows city flood zones as more rain is forecast; New Ecuador coins in circulation; Cultural agenda

Jan 6, 2024 | 0 comments

Views: 114

Viernes, 5/1/2024

Hola, Todos –

Actividades –

Agenda cultural –
6/1, 10:00 – Workshop, Escultura orgánica (Organic sculpture) – Museo de la Conceptas.
8/1, 14:00 – Training, Repujado artistico (Artistic embossing) – Quinta Bolívar.
10/1, 18:30 – Screening, Anatomy of a fall – “La Guarida.”
12/1, 20:00 – Concierto, Sinfónica de Cuenca – Teatro Pumapungo.

Satire and jokes highight tonight’s masquerade parade on Av. Huayna Cápac. In 2021, old politicians with their pockets full of cash were part of the procession.

Fiesta de comparsas con alegría estudiantil (Fiesta de comparsas with student joy) – The ‘Mascaradas’ contest, organized by the Amistad Club and the Unión de Periodistas de Azuay (UPA), will take place el sabado, 6/1, with the parade starting at 18:00 and proceeding from the north end of Av. Huayna Cápac to the Río Tomebamba. 10 groups, institutions and families including the instituto Sudameriano y American College, the Employees Association of Azuay, and th Vanegas family have confirmed their participation. Universities that have entered include the U. of Cuenca, Católica, and U. de Azuay.

Titular –

Mapa de zonas inundables está desactualizado (Map of flood zones is out of date) – The Instituto Nacional de Meteorología (Inamhi) is forecasting the continuation of intense rains and scattered thunderstorms in the interAndean region which includes Azuay. It predicts the cantons with the most precipitation wil be Cuenca, Girón, San Fernando y Santa Isabel. There were 60 emergencies during the last heavy rains on el 29/12/2023 with flooding near the Feria Libre, calles Cantón Girón y Cantón Gualaceo, av. De Las Américas y Primero de Mayo, av. Ordóñez Lasso y del Tomillo, in Los Olivos, en El Tejar y Racar, and in El Valle.

Erick Gutiérrez, from the Cuenca Risk Management department, said that one of the main problems in the city comes from blocking sewers, grates and drains. ETAPA has crews constantly cleaning the drainage system, but the collaboration of citizens in needed who can help by cleaning drains and not throwing garbage into the streets. Carlos Maldonado, a civil engineer and researcher into risk prevention. said the city needs to conduct a study of the topography of zones vulnerable to flooding with relation to the rivers as well as update the map of the zones vulnerable to flooding from overflowing rivers. This was last done in 2010 &f 2011.

Cuenca –

De El Mercurio del jueves, 4/1/2024 (1 article):
Ya circulan 8 nuevas monedas (8 new coins already in circulation) – 8 new coins started circulating in Ecuador on 18/12/2023. The denominations are 5, 10, 25 & 50 cent coins and feature 8 distinguished Ecuadorians. <So if you’re a coin collector, look for these faces.> Isidro Ayora is on the nickel; Jaime Roldós Aguilera and Galo Plaza are on the dimes; Alberto Spencer, Oswaldo Guayasamín y Jorge Icaza on the quarters; and Matilde Hidalgo de Procel and Tránsito Amaguaña on the half dollars. To get the new coins you can go to the Banco Central on Calle Larga and Huayna Cápac, show your cedula and get new coins to replace old, deteriorated coins. <I’m guessing a hammer and nail will properly deteriorate coins. Or a couple of pliers or wrenches.>

And that’s all for today so hasta ? –

Jeanne

CuencaHighLife

Dani

Blue Box

Google ad

10.25% in your CD Cooperativa 23 de Julio Ltda. Risk Rating AA- the best by Marco León

Temporary and Permanent Visas. 100% Guaranteed by Isabel Mosquera

“Dental Implants & Dental Vacation” BENEFITS are HUGE for ALL Expats in or visiting Cuenca 😁!

To apply for a 21-Month Permanent Visa, you may leave the country for 90 days out of the two years with the Temporary Visa

BBA & HUMANA Seminar
View listing

Small apartment in beautifully renovated historic district house (Chimborazo suite)

Cuenca

280/month

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

See all real estate and rental ads

Google ad

Fund Grace

The Cuenca Dispatch

Week of December 31

Noboa faces an 18-month window to secure re-election by enhancing the economy and curbing organized crime.

Read more

Government Urgently Seeks Advance Tax Payments from Corporations Amidst Financial Crisis.

Read more

Ecuadorians display some optimism for 2024 and express confidence in Noboa’s leadership.

Read more

Sara

Subscribe to our newsletter

Cuenca High Life offers on-line publications, local translated news, and reports about the expat life and living in Ecuador. 

You have Successfully Subscribed!