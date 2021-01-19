Subscribe to our free newsletter for daily news delivered to your inbox!

Dinner and Music in La Guarida: World Music!
Movies and Dinner in La Guarida: NATIONAL LAMPOON’S ANIMAL HOUSE
Movies and Dinner in La Guarida: Yasuní Man
Cuenca’s Newest Band Cuenca Soul @ Common Grounds
Dinner and Music in La Guarida: World Music!
Movies and Dinner in La Guarida: NATIONAL LAMPOON’S ANIMAL HOUSE
Movies and Dinner in La Guarida: Yasuní Man

See community posts

Mass vaccinations to begin in March; Carnival activities are cancelled; Local simulation tests election systems; Where to hear the candidates

Jan 19, 2021 | 0 comments

Views: 82

Lunes, 18/1/2021

Hola, Todos –

Actividades –
Nada

Otras cosas –

Titular –

Semana inicia con mira en vacunación (Week starts with a view to vaccination) – The first 15,000 doses of Covid vaccines will arrive in the country this week and vaccinations will start. Similar numbers will arrive each week until the first 68,000 doses are received. Mass vaccinations will start in marzo with 2 million doses that have been assured. The first people to receive vaccines will be health workers to guarantee that hospitals can function. The second group will be seniors, then people from ages 16-55 who have heart disease. After that, according to recommendations being made in the US, would be vulnerable citizens due to their social economic status. For the moment, children under 18 will not be vaccinated, and people who have had the virus should wait. A research professor recommended that people who have had anaphylactic allergic reactions wait near the vaccination site for 30 minutes. The first vaccines will come from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

Sponsored ad

Elections officials conducted simulations of voting and vote-counting systems Monday in Cuenca. (El Mercurio)

Con simulacro prueban conteo rápido de votos (Fast vote counting tested with simulation) – The offices of the CNE (Consejo Nacional Electoral) in Azuay was the location of the first simulation of the 7/2 elections. These were mainly technical tests to evaluate logistical and operational capacity. Of the 100 Centros de Digitalización de Actas (Vote Digitization Centers) that will be functioning on election day, 64 were activated in the simulation and passed. There will be a second simulation el próximo domingo, 24/1 which will test the security system and biosecurity protocols. The election will be observed by the Programa de las Naciones Unidas para el Desarrollo (PNUD – United Nations Development Program), Organización de Estados Americanos <You remember them? The ones that made a unilateral call on the Bolivian elections? Well they’re here, and they’re watching.>, and UNIORE. The Policía Nacional and the Fuerzas Armadas (Armed Forces) will participate.

Cantones omiten actos de Carnaval (Cantons skip Carnival events) – The COEs of Azuay fear an increase in cases especially since the new cepa (strain – your word for the day) of Covid is in the country. Authorities are suspending celebrations of cantonization anniversaries and the traditional Carnaval events. <Now don’t think this means you’re not going to get soaked with squirt guns, water bombs, or hoses. Even I could maintain social distancing and still hit you with my water delivery system of choice.>

Voto 2021 –

Public information on elecciónes 2021 – There will be information on the general elections and candidates from lunes a jueves, 11/1 to 4/2 a las 20:00 on multiple platforms. Learn about the candidates and their economic, political, social, leadership, safety, and public administration proposals. You can see these interviews a las 20:00 on El Mercurio’s Facebook and Youtube pages,Academia TV on broadcast Channel 2, or listen to the interviews on radio universitaria Ondas Cañaris: 95.3 FM and 1,530 AM.

From lunes, 18/1 –
Construye: renovación y experiencia (Build: renewal and experience) – List 25, Construye, formerly Ruptura, is running a door to door campaign, and talking to people in plazas, and other public spaces. It is led by Xavier Martínez who is bold and doesn’t fear challenges. Other candidates are Teresita Bermeo who was Tranvía observer at the start of the project, and held public positions such as political lieutenant in Ricaurte and San Joaquin and political chief in Cuenca; Nicolás Aguiilar who is director of merchants in the Centro Histórico and was a candidate for the city council: Priscila Salcedo; and Ismael Cabrera Sari who is the youth candidate.

List 25 will focus on 3 fundamental themes which are the economy, social development, and citizen safety. On the theme of the economy, List 25 would include updating social registers to focus benefits on those who really need them, getting people into jobs with programs of entrepreneurship, housing, employment, educational and productive credits that seek the integral developmen of the person. It would also offer productive credits, encourage small and medium businesses, charge no duties on tools and material for production, support development of technologies, and fight the pandemic to improve the economy with the restarting of activities. Its social plan offers better plans for housing, a plan against child malnutrition, prevention of teenage pregnancies, and improvements to educational systems. Its security plan includes 23 laws that would establish effective crime prevention policies and plans to reintegrate prisoners into society.

From domingo, 17/1 –
Activistas, carta electoral de SUMA (Activists, SUMA slate) – This list also includes the movimiento Libre Ecuador and supports Guillermo Celi for president. The list is considered to the right and is pro-life and against abortion in all forms. It also does not rule out the privitization of IESS in the future. It is the only list with a representative from the rural parishes. SUMA is led by Cecilia Ordóñez, a liberal who comes from a family of politicians and holds 20 academic titles. She was project director of Social Development in the City of Cuenca. Other candidates are Pedro Álvarez who is a provida (pro-life) activist and the youth candidate; María Fernanda Jimbo who is an entrepreneur and part of Familias Unidos Por los Enfermos de Cáncer (FUPEC – Families United for Cancer Patients); Jonnathan Cuesta who is a family counselor linked to a Christian church; y Kerly Carchi who is a Chola from Ricaurte and committed to rural development.

SuMA’s 5 basic proposals are the fight against corruption, economic recovery, health, education, and dignified retirement for affiliates of IESS. With regards for justice, it proposed political death for public officials sentenced for corruption and it asks to reduce salaries of the asambleistas by 50%. Economically, it wants to open the market, reduce taxes, reduce paperwork for entrepreneurs, the arrival of international banking, and legal security to attract foreign capital. For health, SUMA would eliminate the obligatory affiliation with IESS and each person would have the opportunity to pick what insurance they wanted for their pension and health coverage. For education it would eliminate the Ser Bachiller test and for retirement, it would offer less paperwork.

And that’s all for today so hasta ? –

Jeanne

Ecuador holds its first set of Presidential debates for February 7 election, 2 candidates are no-shows

We’ve taken the transcripts of the first two debate sessions and summarized what we believe where the main points of each candidate’s responses, to the five topics that were chosen by voter polling.

Some of the candidate’s responses were amusing, some almost non-sensical, and some quite accusatory. Continue reading

We ship within Ecuador and to the US and Canada

Blue Classic Paca Shawl-Blanket

$32.00
Buy now

Chakuk Paca Jacket - Blue

$70.00 $40.00
Buy now

Chikwan Sweater

$45.00 $33.00
Buy now

Classic Paca Shawl-Blanket

$32.00
Buy now

Cold Paca Cardigan - Fuchsia

$60.00 $40.00
Buy now

Cold Paca Cardigan- Black

$60.00 $40.00
Buy now

Hawalla Poncho - Grey / White

$60.00
Buy now

Hawalla Poncho - Orange / Terracotta

$60.00
Buy now

Inkil Pillow Covers-Set of Two

$100.00
Buy now

Kashil Añañay Tablecloth

$38.00
Buy now

Kashil Añañay Tablecloth

$38.00
Buy now

Kuyaylla Shawl

$43.00
Buy now

Kuyaylla Shawl-Beige

$43.00
Buy now

Mountain Cape

$66.00
Buy now

Mushuk Rumpa Sweater - Blue

$60.00 $40.00
Buy now

Mushuk Rumpa Sweater - Burgandy

$60.00 $40.00
Buy now

Mushuk Rumpa Sweater - Gray

$60.00 $40.00
Buy now

Muskuy Blanket - Alpaca

$60.00
Buy now

Muskuy Blanket- Fuschia

$40.00
Buy now

Puñuy Blanket - Caramel & Brown

$45.00
Buy now

Puñuy Blanket - Grey / White

$45.00
Buy now

Puñuy Blanket - Shades of Grey

$45.00
Buy now

Puka Shawl

$60.00 $30.00
Buy now

Sapi Allpaka Blanket

$90.00
Buy now

Sapi Allpaka Blanket- Diamond

$90.00
Buy now

Sapi Allpaka Blanket- Multicolor

$90.00
Buy now

Sapi Allpaka Blanket- Patterned

$90.00
Buy now

The Andean Hug Cape- Burgundy

$48.00
Buy now

The Andean Hug Cape- Gray

$48.00
Buy now

The Andean Hug Cape- Mocha Brown

$48.00
Buy now

The Andean Hug Cape- Strawberry Red

$48.00
Buy now

The Andean Hug Cape-White and Black

$48.00
Buy now

The Sisa Cape-Plum

$32.00
Buy now

Urku Pillow Covers- Set of Two

$100.00
Buy now
45

Community Posts

Items for sale

Floor fan. $15 Iron. Good condition. $15 Travel seats. $15 each. 2...

More community posts

Stay Up to Date With The Latest News & Updates

Advertise

Advertising on CuencaHighlife can be a great way to give your business a boost. Contact us to help you create your advertising campaign

Contact us

Join Our Newsletter

Receive daily newsletters on the most important events and news going on in Ecuador.

Follow Us

Contact Us

Advertising: jonathan@cuencahighlife.com

Editorial: david@cuencahighlife.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from Ecuador.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from Ecuador.

You have Successfully Subscribed!