Mexican president blames U.S. for illegal migration, says poverty in Central America demands attention

May 6, 2022 | 2 comments

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday urged the United States to boost investment in Central America to help curb migration, saying not enough had been done.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador

“Almost nothing has been invested so far except to build walls that doesn’t work,” Lopez Obrador told a regular news conference, making reference to prior U.S. commitments to invest in Central America. “The migrants who attempt to enter the U.S. live in impoverished circumstances and the only way to stop the trips north is to improve opportunity in their home countries.”

Lopez Obrador suggested the U.S. government was taking longer to address the Central America issue than it did to approve funds to help Ukraine combat Russia after the invasion. “Maybe the priority should be in our own hemisphere,” he said.

“We are asking them to hurry up and address the need close to home. (Washington) managed in a few days to send $30 billion for defense to Ukraine and four years have passed without the authorization of $4 billion for Central America,” he said.

The president said Central American leaders are asking for the funds, which are necessary to boost economic growth and keep citizens from migrating.

Asked about the Mexican government’s stance on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Lopez Obrador said his administration will not impose sanctions on Russia and called for dialogue.
Credit: Reuters




