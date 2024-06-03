Mexico elects first woman president in what was considered a referendum on AMLO policies

By José de Córdoba and Anthony Harrup

Claudia Sheinbaum, the former mayor of Mexico City, will become Mexico’s first female president after romping to victory in an election billed as a referendum on the leftist policies of departing President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Sheinbaum, the candidate of the ruling Movement of National Regeneration, known as Morena, won with an estimated 58.3% to 60.7% of the vote, according to a quick count based on a sample of voting stations released by Mexico’s election agency.

Her closest rival, Xóchitl Gálvez, the candidate of a coalition of three opposition parties, tallied between 26.6% and 28.6% of the vote. She conceded defeat. Jorge Álvarez Máynez from the center-left Citizen Movement garnered from 9.9% to 10.8% of the vote. Final results were expected early on Monday. Pre-election polls gave Sheinbaum a lead of around 20 points.

The vote reflected support for the government of López Obrador, who since taking office in 2018 redirected spending to welfare programs and has maintained approval ratings above 60%. He also imposed austerity measures on the federal government after campaigning on an anticorruption platform. López Obrador won the presidency six years ago with more than 53% of the vote.

Morena also appeared headed for a two-thirds majority in congress needed to make constitutional changes without opposition support. That could allow the passage of unfinished key projects of López Obrador, who wanted to overhaul energy laws, the judiciary and the election agency. Mexican law doesn’t allow for presidential re-election.

Sheinbaum sought to address concerns of weakening checks and balances because of her crushing victory. “We are democrats and out of conviction would never be an authoritarian or repressive government,” she said, speaking to a cheering crowd in central Mexico City. In her victory speech, she said her administration would respect private investment, and keep fiscal discipline and central bank independence.

Although Sheinbaum’s victory speech was conciliatory, Mexico could face difficult times if Morena pushes through constitutional changes that eliminate judicial independence, among other initiatives that opponents say would erode checks on executive power. “This is the worst scenario that could have happened,” said Carlos Elizondo, a professor of government at the Tecnológico de Monterrey university.

Sheinbaum said Mexico will have friendly and mutually respectful relations with the U.S. “We’ll always defend Mexicans who are on the other side of the border,” she told supporters.

Exit polls showed Morena on track to win at least six gubernatorial races, including the Mexico City mayor’s office.

Credit: Wall Street Journal