Subscribe to Newsletter

More holiday events from the Fiestas de Cuenca: Special edition of Jeanne’s Periodico

Oct 26, 2023 | 0 comments

Views: 420

Fiestas de Cuenca, 25/10/2023

Hola, Todos –

Actividades –

Some more extra time with a few minutes to fill.

Coro y orquesta preparan obra de Pietro Fascagni – The chorus and U. of Cuenca symphony and several soloists, will perform “Cavalleria Rusticana on el 9 & 10/11 a las 20:00 in the Teatro Carlos Cueva Tamariz. Free.

“Pedro y el Lobo, teatro musical en única función – There will be 1 performance of Peter and the Wolf <I listened to that often when I was little and still love it.> will be performed by the University Symphony with the dance part performed by the U. of Cuenca Compañía de Danza el sábado, 28/11 a las 19:00 in the Teatro Carlos Cueva Tamariz. Free.

Obra “Sinfonía Creativa” da protagonismo al barro – The exhibit, “Sinfonía Creativa” will show works in clay by Rosana Soledad Fernández de Córdoba. The show, in the vestibule of the Palacio Municipal (City Hall – Sucre between Cordero y Benigno Malo) will run until el viernes, 27/10.

Agenda de fiestas de Cuenca –
27/10, 18:00 – Batalla de rap y exhibición de grafiti – Puento Roto.
28/10, 8:00 – Ruta del árbol más bonito (Route of the prettiest tree) – Parque Calderón.
29/10, 11:00 – Show musical – Glorieta del Parque Calderón.
30/10, 19:00 – Cine al anochecer (Sunset cinema), Cementerio Patrimonial.
31/10, 11:00 – Exposición del escudo (coat of arms) del Ecuador – Biblioteca de Cumbe.

To see the full agenda, click here.

Comerciantes se unen y harán “la colada morada más grande” (Merchants unite and will make “the biggest purple laundry”) <Do you still put all your faith in a translation program to communicate with Spanish speakers? And when they start laughing hysterically you have no idea why?> – The itinerant platforms at El Arenal, Miraflores, Totoracocha, 27 de Febrero y Patamarca have joined organize a series of activities as a run up to the independencia de Cuenca. El martes, 31/10, from 8-16:00, they will be at the Miraflores platform with a spinning top contest, a musical festival and the election of the cholita for the market platforms. They will also make the biggest colada morada <or purple laundry if you prefer that> in Cuenca to share with the public. You also get a guagua de pan. Free.

And that’s all for today so Hasta ? <Hopefully not until after my vacation is over. It feels like pre-retirement. Never had a vacation when I didn’t have to do some work.>

Jeanne

CuencaHighLife

Blue Box

Google ad

Dani

Cooking With Rey “Authentic Southeast Asian Cuisine”

Miracle Healings, Personal Growth and Soul Growth

Kid’s art with a purpose

Exemption from the Naturalization Exam in Ecuador

Burgers and Birds “Yumminess” from King Smokehouse!
View listing

Townhouse

Manta

120,000.00

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 3

See all real estate and rental ads

Google ad

The Cuenca Dispatch

Week of October 22

Avian flu: the H5N1 virus arrived in the Galapagos National Park.

Read more

Noboa will launch a popular consultation to overhaul the role of Ecuador’s Armed Forces.

Read more

New government will inherit tax changes focused on ISD reduction and income tax deductions.

Read more

Anubis

Fabianos

Sara

Nur

Subscribe to our newsletter

Cuenca High Life offers on-line publications, local translated news, and reports about the expat life and living in Ecuador. 

You have Successfully Subscribed!