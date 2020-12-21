Gov’t declares new 30-day emergency, orders curfews, new rules on shopping, dining and driving

President Lenín Moreno declared a 30-day state of emergency in response to the threat of a variation of the Covid-19 virus and concerns about the spread of the virus during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. The order goes into effect at 10 p.m. Monday night with a nationwide curfew which extends to 4 a.m.

In addition to the curfew, Moreno ordered a prohibition on liquor sales during the hours of the curfew; restrictions on motor vehicle circulation with details to be announced later; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. shopping and dining hours with indoor capacity limited to 50 percent for stores and 30 percent for restaurants; the closure of all educational facilities on December 24 and 25 and on December 31 and January 1; the closure of all bars and nightclubs; the closure of all beaches; a 10-person limit on social gatherings; and a prohibition of the burning of New Year’s puppets.

According to Moreno, the 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. curfew will expire in 15 days.

Ecuador’s new restrictions follow those imposed in dozens of other countries on Sunday and Monday following the discovery of the new rapid-spreading strain of Covid-19 in Great Britain that has since been found in France, the Netherlands, Spain, Australia and South Africa. In Latin America, Peru, Colombia and Uruguay also announced new health restrictions Monday morning, including a prohibition on travel to and from the UK.

Ecuador’s state of emergency does not include a prohibition on flights but does impose new rules for travelers arriving from the UK, South Africa, Australia and countries in the European Union.

Sponsored ad

Researchers say the new strain of Covid-19 — called VUI – 202012/01 — is known to spread at twice the speed as earlier versions of virus but they do not believe it produces more severe infections. They also say they believe the vaccinations against the virus being delivered around the world will be effective against the new strain.

In his announcement, Moreno said that more details about the emergency declaration restrictions will be released later in the day.

Restaurant, hotel and bar associations in Quito, Cuenca and Guayaquil reacted with anger at the new restrictions, saying they could put many of their members out of business. “We consider the president’s action rash and unwise and not justified by current conditions in Ecuador,” a spokesman for the Quito restaurant owners’ association said. “We have no proof that the new virus is any more dangerous than the current one, which appears to be under control.”