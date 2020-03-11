Moreno proposes emergency measures as oil prices collapse and the coronavirus spreads

Acknowledging that Ecuador has been hard-hit by a dramatic drop in oil prices and the coronavirus, President Lenin Moreno is proposing a combination of budget cuts and new taxes to shore up government finances. “The country is in a delicate economic situation today and we are asking our citizens for their support and understanding to help us overcome difficulties beyond our control,” he said.

Effective immediately, the salaries of federal employees will be reduced by five to eight percent, depending on pay grade. In addition, a variety of government projects, purchases and services will be eliminated or reduced, more than a dozen government institutes and offices will be closed and four ministries will be consolidated into two. “We are not eliminating jobs but are asking for a temporary sacrifice from our employees,” the president said.

A new five percent tax will be applied to owners of cars and trucks purchased at $20,000 or more and a higher income tax will be applied to large corporations.

The government budget cuts and new tax revenue will reduce the annual deficit by $2.25 billion, Moreno said. He added that the budget plan does not include a reduction of fuel subsidies although that will be considered at a later date.

Responding to reports that future loan disbursements by the International Monetary Fund were in jeopardy, Moreno said there has been no breakdown in the relationship with the IMF. “They are aware of the difficulties we are facing and have pledged to work with us to find solutions and we fully expect their continued support,” he said.

Moreno said the drop in oil prices means that the country is currently losing $8 million a day. “The national budget was based on oil prices of $51 a barrel while the Tuesday’s price was $33,” he said. “If this doesn’t change, we are facing a loss of almost $2 billion this year, which is forcing the measures I am announcing today. There will be no disruption to education, health care and law enforcement in this country.”

In addition to the growing costs to contain and treat the coronavirus, Moreno said that the health crisis has affected overseas trading markets, reducing exports. “Many buyers of our seafood and agricultural products in China, for example, have temporarily suspended purchases due to reduced demand,” he said.

The two ministry mergers are telecommunications with transportation and tourism with productivity.