Subscribe to our free newsletter!

See community posts

Morning earthquake sends thousands into Quito streets but only minor damage is reported

Nov 23, 2021 | 0 comments

Views: 218

A magnitude 4.5 earthquake sent tens-of-thousands of Quito workers and residents into the streets shortly after 11 Tuesday morning but early assessments show only minor damage and no injuries. The quake, which was felt through much of the north sierra region and as far south as Cañar Province, occurred at a depth of 4.3 kilometers and was centered 14 kilometers north of Quito.

Thousands of Quito workers and residents evacuated their buildings following the 11 a.m. earthquake. No injuries have been reported.

Buildings throughout the city were ordered evacuated shortly after 11 but occupants were allowed to reenter by noon after routine safety inspections found no structural damage. About 20 structures in the city’s historic district suffered superficial damage, primarily to exteriors, the city’s risk management office said.

The most serious damage was reported as a result of rockslides onto roadways on the north and east side of Quito. The largest slide, on Av. Simón Bolívar de los Conquistadores, destroyed one vehicle and damaged three others.

Dust clouds rose over parts of the city following the quake, especially in areas suffering landslides.

Ecuador’s Geophysical Institute registered the quake officially at 4.52 magnitude while the U.S. Geological Survey, which tracks earthquakes worldwide, put its strength at 4.7. “The quake was felt strongly throughout Quito and surrounding areas due to the shallow depth of the epicenter,” the Geophysical Institute said in 1 p.m. statement. “There is a possibility of other earthquakes, possibly stronger ones, and we have alerted all emergency response agencies to the possibilities.”

At 2 p.m. the Quito municipal government said it had received no reports of serious damage to communications and transportation infrastructure but said it would continue its assessment throughout the afternoon.

Community Posts

Colombian and Cuban Music

Black Friday Gallery Event 4-6PM

Jerry Joe Holland’s Best of the Blues Show Friday

Thanksgiving and Christmas gifts!!

What if you are in a Car Crash in Ecuador? YOU DIDN’T KNOW THIS!

Vaccine Reinforcement

‘Sedation Dentistry’ NOW available at “Find Health in Ecuador Dental Clinic” for ANY Dental Procedure

Survey on the integration as a foreigner in Cuenca

Hospice care and end-of-life services in Vilcabamba

Enjoy Your Holiday from King Smokehouse

More community posts




We ship to US, Canada and Ecuador

Blue Classic Paca Shawl-Blanket

$32.00

Chakuk Paca Jacket - Blue

$40.00

Chikwan Sweater

$33.00

Classic Paca Shawl-Blanket

$32.00

Cold Paca Cardigan - Fuchsia

$40.00

Cold Paca Cardigan- Black

$40.00

Hawalla Poncho - Grey / White

$60.00

Hawalla Poncho - Orange / Terracotta

$60.00

Kashil Añañay Tablecloth

$38.00

Mountain Cape

$66.00

Mushuk Rumpa Sweater - Blue

$40.00

Mushuk Rumpa Sweater - Burgandy

$40.00

Mushuk Rumpa Sweater - Gray

$40.00

Muskuy Blanket - Alpaca

$60.00

Muskuy Blanket- Fuschia

$40.00

Puñuy Blanket - Caramel & Brown

$45.00

Puñuy Blanket - Grey / White

$45.00

Puñuy Blanket - Shades of Grey

$45.00

Puka Shawl

$30.00

Sapi Allpaka Blanket

$90.00

Sapi Allpaka Blanket- Multicolor

$90.00

The Andean Hug Cape- Burgundy

$48.00

The Andean Hug Cape- Gray

$48.00

The Andean Hug Cape- Mocha Brown

$48.00

The Andean Hug Cape- Strawberry Red

$48.00

The Andean Hug Cape-White and Black

$48.00

The Sisa Cape-Plum

$32.00
45

Subscribe to our newsletter

Cuenca High Life offers on-line publications, local translated news, and reports about the expat life and living in Ecuador. 

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to our Newsletter

CuencaHighLife publishes Ecuador news daily. Subscribing will guarentee that you never miss the most important news.

You have Successfully Subscribed!