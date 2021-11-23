Morning earthquake sends thousands into Quito streets but only minor damage is reported

A magnitude 4.5 earthquake sent tens-of-thousands of Quito workers and residents into the streets shortly after 11 Tuesday morning but early assessments show only minor damage and no injuries. The quake, which was felt through much of the north sierra region and as far south as Cañar Province, occurred at a depth of 4.3 kilometers and was centered 14 kilometers north of Quito.

Buildings throughout the city were ordered evacuated shortly after 11 but occupants were allowed to reenter by noon after routine safety inspections found no structural damage. About 20 structures in the city’s historic district suffered superficial damage, primarily to exteriors, the city’s risk management office said.

The most serious damage was reported as a result of rockslides onto roadways on the north and east side of Quito. The largest slide, on Av. Simón Bolívar de los Conquistadores, destroyed one vehicle and damaged three others.

Dust clouds rose over parts of the city following the quake, especially in areas suffering landslides.

Ecuador’s Geophysical Institute registered the quake officially at 4.52 magnitude while the U.S. Geological Survey, which tracks earthquakes worldwide, put its strength at 4.7. “The quake was felt strongly throughout Quito and surrounding areas due to the shallow depth of the epicenter,” the Geophysical Institute said in 1 p.m. statement. “There is a possibility of other earthquakes, possibly stronger ones, and we have alerted all emergency response agencies to the possibilities.”

At 2 p.m. the Quito municipal government said it had received no reports of serious damage to communications and transportation infrastructure but said it would continue its assessment throughout the afternoon.