New emergency declared in five coastal provinces; Blackouts suspended for Labor Day; Drunk lies on tracks, stops the tram; Trade with Mexico continues

President Daniel Noboa has declared a 60-day state of emergency in five coastal provinces citing “continuing armed conflict” in the region. Under terms of the declaration issued Tuesday night, the armed forces are granted additional powers to assist police and to conduct weapons searches in Guayas, Los Ríos, Manabí, El Oro and Santa Elena Provinces.

In a statement, the government said “ongoing hostilities require the employment of tactical combat operations against organized armed groups.” Although violence has decreased nationwide, the statement said that “operations are required to neutralize armed attacks, threats or risks orchestrated by organized criminal groups.” Under terms of the emergency, some civil liberties are suspended based on police and armed forces operations.

According to the government, the five provinces under the new state of emergency have experience more than 90% of crimes committed in Ecuador’s 24 provinces and require special law enforcement attention.

Unlike earlier emergency declarations, the new one does not include curfews.

Blackouts suspended for Labor Day

Energy Minister Luque announced Tuesday that electric blackouts will be suspended Wednesday in respect for international Labor Day. On Monday, the government said there would be no blackouts during the three-day Labor Day holiday weekend, from Friday through Sunday.

According to Luque, normal electric service is possible Wednesday due to increasing reservoir levels in Azuay Province and because of a power transfer agreement with Colombia. Luque said no decision has yet been made about Thursday blackouts, saying an announcement is forthcoming.

Drunk lies on train tracks, stops the tram

Tram service was suspended for about 10 minutes Tuesday afternoon when a man described as being in “an extreme state of inebriation” lay across the tram tracks near the Rio Tomebamba bridge.

Passersby struggled with the subject before lifting him from the tracks as he shouted, “I don’t to live in this crazy world.” Paramedics arrived shortly afterward and transported the man to the public hospital where he was treated.

Trade with Mexico continues

Foreign Trade Minister Sonsoles García reports that trade between Ecuador and Mexico has not been affected by the controversy surrounding Ecuador’s raid on the Mexican embassy to arrest former vice president Jorge Glas. “All parties agree that punishing the business sector of both countries as a result of this dispute serves no purpose,” she said.

García acknowledged that there was concern on the part of business interests and investors regarding mobility between the two countries. “Fortunately, these concerns have so far proved unfounded and travel remains unaffected. We remain in continual contract with Mexican trade and business officials to ensure existing operation continue without interruption.”

According to García, trade agreement negotiations between Mexico and Ecuador remain stalled. “The diplomatic issues will probably prevent any new talks from taking place, but this involves issues that created an impasse in 2023.

Trade between Ecuador and Mexico totals about $250 million annually, García says.