New Mexican president won’t restore relations with Ecuador without an apology

Newly elected Mexican president of Mexico Claudia Sheinbaum said Wednesday she will not restore diplomatic relations with Ecuador until her country receives an apology for the April raid on the Mexican embassy in Quito. “What Ecuador did to Mexico is not something minor, so it is not a matter of sitting down and talking,” Claudia said during a press conference.

Sheinbaum added that Mexico’s argument presented to the United Nation’s court still stands. “Ecuador must take the steps we demanded in our statement to the court, which includes a public apology and recognition of the right to asylum,” she added.

Ecuador raided the Mexican embassy April 5 to capture ex-vice president Jorge Glas, who had been ordered to return to prison to complete two 2017 sentences for corruption. Glas had taken refuge in the embassy in December, requesting political asylum. Ecuador prosecutors claimed he was convicted of “common crimes” and has been indicted for two others and is not eligible for asylum.

On May 22, judges at the United Nations International Court of Justice rejected a demand by Mexico to order emergency measures after Ecuador stormed the Mexican embassy in Quito. The decision by the 15-judge panel was unanimous.

ICJ presiding judge Nawaf Salam said Ecuador had already promised to protect Mexican diplomatic premises and residences and therefore there was no urgency for additional orders by the court.

Although the court will rule later on other Mexican conditions, including Ecuador’s membership in the United Nations, a decision is not expected for five or six years.