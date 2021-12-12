Subscribe to our free newsletter!

New Zealand man was vaccianted up to 80 times, 10 times in one day, for the money

A New Zealand man who was vaccinated against Covid-19 as many as 10 times in one day on behalf of other people has been called “unbelievably selfish,” sparking an investigation. According to health officials the man’s interest was financial gain since the country pays those who receive shots.

Astrid Koornneef, group manager operations for the Covid-19 vaccine and immunization program in New Zealand, said the country’s Ministry of Health was aware of the issue and taking the matter very seriously.

“We are very concerned about this situation and are working with the appropriate agencies,” she told the New Zealand Herald.

The ministry would not say where or when the incidents took place. An unnamed source claims the man had been taking injections for several months and may have been injected as many as 80 times. In most cases, the man apparently used other people’s identity to get the shot then gave them the vaccine record.

Vaccinologist and associate professor Helen Petousis-Harris called the behavior “unbelievably selfish” and taking advantage of somebody who needs some money. It could cause serious harm from the people who are not vaccinated, saying they are, and spreading the virus,” she said. “We now have people walking around with vaccine cards who have not received their inoculations.”

Petousis-Harris said the man who took multiple doses of the Covid-19 vaccine is unlikely to come to any serious harm, but likely to feel like crap the next day from a general immune response. “We know that people have in error been given the whole five doses in a vial instead of it being diluted, we know that has happened overseas, and we know with other vaccines errors have occurred and there has been no long-term problems,” she said.

Petousis-Harris said, however, that receiving multiple doses of the Covid-19 vaccine is not ideal, saying when people receive higher doses, they get more fever, pains and headaches. Ms Koornneef said people who have had more vaccine doses than recommended should seek clinical advice as soon as practicable.

Arthur Milton, an epidemiologist who works at the health ministry, said the incident may have a “back door” positive effect. “This should put to bed permanently the conspiracy theory that vaccines will cause permanent damage or even kill you,” he said. “If ever you needed proof that the jabs are safe, here you have it. I understand the case is already circulating on social media sites.”

