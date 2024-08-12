Noboa and González will face off again in February; Ecuador’s 5 Olympic medals rank second in South America; Brazil breaks relations with Nicaragua

Although it comes as no surprise that President Daniel Noboa and Luisa González will face each other again in the February presidential election, their vice-presidential candidates were a mystery until Friday and Saturday. That was when the National Democratic Action and Citizens Revolution parties met and made their nominations official.

Maria Jose Pinto, currently the Secretary of Infant Malnutrition, was chosen by the National Democratic Action nominating committee as Noboa’s running mate, replacing Vice President Verónica Abad.

At its nominating meeting in Guayaquil, Citizens Revolution picked Diego Borja as its vice-presidential candidate. In last year’s cross death election, Andrés Arauz was the González’s running mate.

Borja served as Minister of Economy and Finance under President Alfredo Palacios from 2005 to 2006. In the 2006 election, he supported the Poder Ciudadano party, which ran against former president Rafael Correa.

Political parties and alliances have until August 17 to officially submit their presidential and National Assembly selections to the National Electoral Council.

A spokeswoman for the CNE said as many as 12 candidates may quality for the February 2025 presidential election.

Ecuador’s five Olympic medals rank second in South America

With bronze medal performances by weightlifters Neisi Dajomes and Angie Palacios Thursday and Friday, Ecuador finished the 2024 Paris Olympic games with five medals, second only Brazil among South American countries. Dajomes competed in the 81kg. division while Palacios competed in the 71kg. division.

Two weeks ago, Brian Daniel Pintado won gold in the 20-kilometer race walk, becoming the second Cuencano to win the event. Jefferson Perez took first place in the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

On Tuesday, Pintado and Glenda Morejón won the silver medal in the 42-kilometer mixed race-walking relay.

On Thursday, Lucía Yépez won silver in the women’s 53kg. category wrestling competition.

Brazil breaks relations with Nicaragua

Brazil’s government expelled Nicaragua’s ambassador Thursday in retaliation for a similar move by Nicaragua President Daniel Ortega. Brazil’s foreign ministry said it decided to expel Nicaraguan Ambassador Fulvia Patricia Castro Matu in “application of the principle of reciprocity to the measure adopted by the Nicaraguan government about the Brazilian ambassador in Managua.”

Although Brazil did not give a reason for the diplomatic rift, an unnamed source in the foreign ministry said it was related in Brazil’s decision not to attend Nicaragua’s 45th anniversary celebration of the Sandinista revolution and because of Lula’s comments questioning the reelection of Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro.