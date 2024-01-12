Noboa asks National Assembly for 3% VAT hike to fund gang war and to reduce budget deficit

President Daniel Noboa is asking the National Assembly to increase Ecuador’s value added tax from 12% to 15%. The VAT hike is necessary, he says, to fund the battle against organized crime and to reduce the budget deficit.

Based on Economy Ministry estimates, he said the tax increase will generate $1.07 billion in 2024 and $1.3 in 2025. If passed by the Assembly, it would go into effect March 1.

In an interview on FM Mundo Radio shortly before midnight, Noboa warned the country faces “dire circumstances” if immediate action is not taken to boost revenue. “We must make this difficult economic decision to cover the cost of the fight against terrorists,” he said. “As hard as this is, I suggest it is a small price to pay for restoring peace to Ecuador.”

Noboa added: “We must also recognize the budget deficit the country faces. This is an urgent proposal to the Assembly and one I believe it will support.”

Before Noboa submitted his proposal, Economy Minister Juan Carlos Vega had warned that the country faced a $5 billion shortfall without “deep and drastic” budget cuts. “There are many essential services we cannot afford to cut so additional revenue must be collected. I am talking to the president about the best way to accomplish this.”

According to Vega, Ecuador has one of the lowest VAT rates in Latin America. “Our neighbors in Colombia and Peru pay 19% and 18%, and the rate is 21% and 22% is some countries in the region.”