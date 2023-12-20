Subscribe to Newsletter

Noboa notches first National Assembly victory with passage of economic reform law

Dec 20, 2023 | 0 comments

Views: 28

President Daniel Noboa scored his first legislative victory Tuesday as the National Assembly passed his economic reform law. The win marks a sharp contrast with proposals by former president Guillermo Lasso which usually met with defeat in the Assembly.

President Daniel Noboa

Assembly President Henry Konfle hailed the passage of the Economic Efficiency and Employment Generation Act, saying it signaled a new spirit of cooperation. “We were all tired of the gridlock and inactions we saw in the last Assembly, and it is good to see the various factions working together,” he said. “This law is not perfect, and we have much more work to do to revitalize the economy but it is a good start.”

Konfle was part of the coalition that opposed most of Lasso’s economic proposals.

Among the major provisions of the new law is a requirement that large companies make monthly income tax payments instead of holding a lump sum payment until the end of the year. According to Noboa and Konfle, the change will improve government cash flow. The requirement affects about 500 corporations, according to Ecuador’s internal revenue service.

Among other provisions of the law provides tax breaks for companies hiring new employees, particularly young people and recent university graduates.

Other tax breaks are given to companies that donate equipment and supplies to the National Police. According to Noboa, the intent is to generate increased support for law enforcement and to develop stronger working relationships between businesses and police.

Another provision of the law offers forgiveness of interest and penalties for individuals and companies who pay back taxes. The wording of the provision was changed to exclude former presidents and their families. Noboa’s father, so-called “banana baron” Alvaro Noboa, owes the government an estimate $100 million in interest and penalties. The president claims to be estranged from his father due to political differences and says he supports all efforts to collect money owed.

CuencaHighLife

Dani

Blue Box

Google ad

Cooking With Rey “Authentic Southeast Asian Cuisine”

Temporary and Permanent Visas. 100% Guaranteed by Isabel Mosquera

Insights into Health Insurance: A Guide to Claims and Reimbursement Processes in Ecuador

Visa Category Change

“Dental Implants & Dental Vacation” BENEFITS are HUGE for ALL Expats in or visiting Cuenca 😁!
View listing

3 bedroom house unfurnished for rent in Rio Amarillo $595

Cuenca

595

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3

See all real estate and rental ads

Google ad

Sara

The Cuenca Dispatch

Week of December 17 

The rains return to Cuenca after more than 100 days of drought.

Read more

Government Implements Austerity Measures to Address $5.789 Billion Deficit.

Read more

National Assembly reaches one month in office with five approved laws and active ‘Governance Agreement’.

Read more

Gypsy Tv

Fund Grace

Richard Lavery

Subscribe to our newsletter

Cuenca High Life offers on-line publications, local translated news, and reports about the expat life and living in Ecuador. 

You have Successfully Subscribed!