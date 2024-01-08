Noboa orders 60-day state of emergency with nightly curfew following riots in several prisons

In response to uprisings in at least five federal prisons on Monday, President Daniel Noboa has declared a 60-day state of emergency which includes an 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew. The emergency also suspends rights of household privacy and freedom on assembly.

The declaration followed the escape of José Adolfo Macías Villamar, alias Fito, leader of the Los Choneros criminal gang, from a Guayaquil prison and the arrest of Colón Pico, head of the Los Lobos gang.

Prisoners rioted in prisons in Guayaquil, Quito, Ambato and Cuenca, taking guards and administrative personnel hostage in at least three prisons. About 20 hostages are being held in the Turi prison on Cuenca’s south side.

According to the National Police command, the riots in Quito and Cuenca were protests of government plans to move Pico to the Guayaquil prison.

In a short video posted on social media and distributed to television and radio stations, Noboa said the emergency declaration is necessary to “regain control of the country’s penitentiaries that has been lost in recent years.” Once emergency operations are completed, he said, prisoners will no longer be in charge of the prisons.

In his announcement, Noboa said: “Ecuadorians, the time is over in which those convicted of drug trafficking, contract killings and organized crime aimed at the government can dictate the rules. What is happening today and what will happen in coming days and weeks in the prisons is based on our decision to confront the criminals.”

He said the emergency decree allows the armed forces to support police in all operations to take control of the prisons. “I call on all citizens, since this struggle belongs to everyone, to support our police and military personnel. We must make dramatic changes in Ecuador. We must reestablish the rule of law so we can live in peace.”