O Canada! Uh-oh Venezuela

Ismael Kone scored in the sixth round of the shootout after a third save by Maxime Crepeau and Canada advanced to the semifinals of its first Copa America with a victory over Venezuela on Friday night.

The Canadians won 4-3 on penalty kicks following a 1-1 draw in the quarterfinals, keeping Venezuela from advancing to the Copa America semifinals for the first time since 2011.

Jacob Shaffelburg scored in the 13th minute for Canada before Salomon Rondon got the equalizer in the 64th minute for Venezuela.

The victory earned 48th-ranked Canada a rematch with Lionel Messi and Argentina, the world No. 1 and defending Copa America champion, on Tuesday night at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Each team scored three times in the five rounds of the shootout, forcing the extra session.

After Canada’s Maxime Crepeau silenced the pro-Venezuelan crowd of 51,080 at the home of the Dallas Cowboys by stopping Jhonder Cadiz, Kone eased his shot past Rafael Romo for the win.

With 54th-ranked Venezuela trailing 1-0, Jon Aramburu sent a long pass from his own penalty box, leaving just Rondon and Moise Bombito battling for the loose ball near midfield.

Just as Rondon gained possession, Crepeau realized he was too far out and sprinted toward his net. It was too late. Rondon’s lofted shot over the scrambling Crepeau bounced 2 yards in front of the net and in.

The Canadians were just the fourth team to advance out of Copa America group play after scoring one goal. It didn’t take long for them to match that in their first elimination game.

________________

Credit: CBC