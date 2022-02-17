On a second vote, the National Assembly legalizes abortion for rape victims

Under orders from the Constitutional Court, the National Assembly on Thursday approved a law allowing abortion in the case of rape. The bill passed on a second attempt after falling four votes short in the morning after its sponsors agreed to reduce the period in which a pregnancy could be terminated from 16 weeks to 12. For young girls and women living in rural areas, the new law allows abortions up to 18 weeks in cases of rape.

Assembly advocates for more expansive abortion rights were bitterly disappointed in the outcome and said they would introduce new legislation at a later date. “The church and retrograde forces had their way today but this issue will come up again,” said Assemblywomen Johana Moreira. “Sooner or later, Ecuador will join the community of progressive and civilized countries in recognizing the rights of women.”

Outside the Assembly building, a crowd of about 200 women chanted and carried signs advocating for liberalized abortion and demanding stronger laws to protect women against violence.

The Assembly was also under pressure from President Guillermo Lasso who said he will veto any legislation that went beyond the order of the Constitutional Court. In December, he said he would not allow “general liberalization” of the law and would apply a “narrow judgment” to the final proposal.

In addition to the right to abortion in cases of rape, the Voluntary Interruption of Pregnancy in cases of Rape law also allows women and girls with disabilities to voluntary terminate a pregnancy.

The final vote was 75 in favor, 41 against with 13 abstentions. Passage requires 70 votes.