Out on the Town!: Events around Cuenca reported by their hosts and sponsors

Sep 16, 2021 | 0 comments

Editor’s note: Out on the Town is a new feature listing events, campaigns and other goings-on sent in by local businesses and sponsors in Cuenca. For information about how to submit a notice, see below.

Latin American rhythms will be featured on stage Friday night at Yakumama on Luis Cordero in El Centro.

Garry Vatcher says:
“Our garage sale has been extremely popular, so we are continuing it all this week. So far, we have been able to raise over $2,000 to support the work of Hogar de Esperanza (Home of Hope).” services@ hogaresperanza.org, 099 094 7611.

JT Neira says:
“Next Saturday, September 18th, in coordination with the Municipality, we will have another MINGA in the campaign to keep Cuenca free of tagging.”    jubefi@hotmail.com 098 662 8710

Cristian says:
“Breaking news: There is a new band in Cuenca: They are called, Rock Three! The band will be rockin’ Common Grounds, with electrifying dancing rock, blues, and more on Sep.18th.” Call for details. 098 107 9406

Pepo says:
“We have a really good concert this Friday, the 17th at 8 p.m., at Yakumama that might interest foreigners and expats living in Cuenca. Andrea and Maritza Terreros, specialize in Latin American rhythms such as waltz, bossa nova, and samba.”   Yakumama  (7) 283.4353

Jose says:
“Casa Azul has a very special art show opening coming right up. Call for details.” 092.289.9871

George says:
We are celebrating our herd immunity by having our next dance with no donation so come eat, drink and dance the night away! Our next dance is Wednesday, September 29, at Common Grounds. Write for details.”  obgdance@gmail.com
___________________

If you would like to be included in Out on the Town!, please send your information including the date and time to Robert@Cuencahighlife.com

