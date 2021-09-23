Out on the Town: Sabatino’s Gran Feria is back!; Luis Ullauri plays Don Colon; Spanish music at La Guarida; Class on mythological lore; La Yunta hosts YapaFest

Editor’s note: Out on the Town is a new feature listing events, campaigns and other goings-on sent in by local businesses and sponsors in Cuenca. For information about how to submit a notice, see below.

Paco Lightfoot says: “On Saturday, September 25, beginning at 11 a.m. and running till 5 p.m., La Yunta is hosting YapaFest!2021, outdoor music and artisan festival and benefit. There will be four bands spreading joyful music. Artisan vendors will be on hand with their own handmade creations including craftwork and take-away food goodies. Also, Helping Kids In Ecuador will be on hand with information on their work. For more information visit Facebook.

Luis Ullauri says: “I will be playing some of my favorite songs this Friday, September 24th, at Don Colón Restaurant. The performance is from 6 to 8 p.m., No cover charge, Esquina, Sucre and Benigno Malo.” Contact Luis Ullauri: 098 049 6854

Sara HB says: “Our next class is, ‘Duendes’ with Magy Peña. This class is an exploration into the fantastical world of duendes (elves). Duendes are in mythological lore all over the world and are considered to be guardians of the forest and of opulence.

In this class, you will receive 18 hours of hands-on, personalized instruction in:

~ Working with cold porcelain~ Molding and shaping the body and head

~ Making clothing for duendes~ Painting details

Sponsored ad

Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 AM to noon. Beginning Sept. 28 to Oct. 14, $75 total; includes materials

IdiomArt, Presidente Cordova, between Miguel Angel Estrella y Manuel Vega (diagonal from Coral downtown), Cuenca.” Contact Sarah HB: idiomartcuenca@gmail.com

Mauricio Bernal says: “The renewed Gran Feria Sabatino’s is set. 12 vendors will offer premier artisan products ranging from a variety of foods to handmade accessories and beautiful roses and other blooms. Put this date on your calendar and plan on arriving early for the best selection. Saturday, October 2, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Entrance is free, Roberto Aguilar y 3 de Noviembre.

Prtoducts for sale incclude:Apicultura de Jardín Balms and Organic Honey; Artesana Breads; Blue Biker Blueberries; Double D’s Delights; Kinti Wasi Organic Produce; La Caprina Goat Milk Products; Luvimar Gourmet Seafood, Cheeses, Meats, and Imported Products; Moni’s Handmade Accessories; Pei’s Potstickers and Buns; Rosa Linda Roses and Blooms; Tierras del Sur Café de Altura Lojano; Verissima Salsas Italianas

Sabatino’s is located one block west of Plaza Otorongo on the cul-de-sac Roberto Aguilar. For more information, see the Facebook page.

National Ceramics Fair and Seminar will be hosted at the Casa de Chaguarchimbana on September 27. For more information, go to the Facebook page.

The 4th Annual Festival of Urban Culture continues until October 10 at Alianza Francesa. For the schedule, check Jeanne’s Periodico.

Andres, from La Guarida says, Son Autana with Mariangel Mundaray & Hector Hernandez, will play a concert dedicated to the music of Spain, Thursday, September 23, from 7:30 p.m., Admission: $7, Doors open at 6 p.m., Reservations with dinner required. Andres 099 806 8071

Also at La Guarida, Chilean musician José María Mardónez will be joined by Cuenca jazz player Su Terry Friday night, September 24 from 6:30-8:30. There’s no cover for the event.

__________________

If you would like to be included in Out on the Town!, please send your information including the date and time to Robert@Cuencahighlife.com