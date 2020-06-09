Outdoor exercise now allowed under ‘yellow light’ rules; Government says pandemic is trending down; Protesters march to Calderon

The National Emergency Operations committee (COE) decided Monday that residents of cantons under “yellow light” health emergency rules can resume outdoor exercise. The move coincides with the reopening of parks in Quito, Guayaquil and Cuenca, many of which have been closed to the public for 84 days.

According to the COE, acceptable exercise in public parks includes walking, running and individual sports activities when social distancing protocols are observed. In addition, mountaineering, rock climbing, motorsports, swimming and diving, canoeing, cycling, equestrian activities, surfing, racquetball, field tennis, field shooting, sailing and archery can be resumed at appropriate venues. Exercise can be performed during non-curfew hours, from 5 a.m. until 9 p.m. Those over the age of 70 are not allowed to participate and are encouraged to work out at home.

The gathering of spectators in stadiums remains prohibited although the COE is working on rules to allow the resumption of the professional football season.

Outdoor exercise continues to be prohibited in cantons under red light rules.

Health ministry says pandemic ‘curve’ is headed down

Ecuador Health Minister Juan Carlos Zevallos said Monday afternoon that since May 27, the daily death toll from Covid-19 has remained below 10, dropping from a peak of 194 in early May. Zevallos also said that the number of severe respiratory disease cases treated in hospitals has dropped from 4,904 a day on March 16 to 1,380 by the end of May. He added that the numbers are nationwide and that some areas continue to see a rise in severe cases.

111 cantons are in ‘yellow’

Beginning this week, 111 of the country’s 211 cantons are opening under health emergency “yellow light” protocols. In three provinces, Cañar, Santo Domingo and Santa Elena, all cantons are yellow. In addition, two cantons in Guayas Province have moved to “green light” status.

Republica Sur and other culture clubs close

Republica Sur, a popular venue for concerts, literary readings and a workspace for Cuenca artists has closed its doors. The owners, who also operate a restaurant at the Presidente Cordova address, say the loss of income from the coronavirus lockdown was too much for the business to bear. In addition to Republica Sur, two other local clubs that support artistic events and performances, La Cueva del Artista and Azucena, announced their closing.

Protesters converge on Parque Calderon

Protesters representing a variety of causes marched from the San Blas Plaza to Parque Calderon Monday afternoon where they listened to speeches in front of the national government building. Advocates for the rights of laborers, university funding and of a strengthened public health system addressed a crowd of about 200. One speaker demanded that the government suspend all debt payments and use the designated money on public services. Some in the crowd carried signs supporting civil rights demonstrators in the U.S. The protest was peaceful.