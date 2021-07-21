Subscribe to our free newsletter!

See community posts

Pedro Castillo is finally declared the official winner of Peru’s presidential election

Jul 21, 2021 | 0 comments

Views: 77

Pedro Castillo has been declared president-elect of Peru, weeks after winning the popular vote in a tightly-contested run-off election. The country’s election authority announced its verdict after reviewing claims of electoral fraud by his right-wing rival, Keiko Fujimori.

Peru President-elect Pedro Castillo

Castillo, a 51-year-old former school teacher and union leader, secured just over 50% of the votes. He will now be sworn in as Peru’s president on 28 July.

After the jury announced its verdict, Castillo gave a speech in the capital, Lima. “We are going to work together and reunite the country,” said Castillo, according to news outlet RPP. “We are going to reject anything that goes against democracy.”

In a tweet, Peru’s current President Francisco Sagasti said he welcomed the announcement. “May this be the beginning of a new stage of reconciliation, consensus and unity,” he added.

Castillo burst onto the national scene four years ago when he led thousands of teachers on successful strike over pay. During his presidential campaign, Castillo pledged to nationalize Peru’s lucrative mining and hydrocarbon sectors, and said he would aim to create a million new jobs in a year. He also proposed re-introducing the death penalty to help tackle crime.

Sponsored ad

Mr Castillo won last month’s election by a margin of only 44,000 votes, beating Fujimori in her third bid for the presidency, all of which resulted in narrow loses.

He has previously claimed victory, but a series of legal challenges by Ms Fujimori delayed an official verdict from election officials.

Ms Fujimori had provided little evidence of her claims of election fraud, and Castillo’s Free Peru party has rejected the accusations. Electoral observers, including the Organisation of American States, have also said they have found no irregularities.

Ahead of Monday night’s announcement, Fujimori said she would accept the result. “The truth will come out anyway,” she added. “We are all going to work together to re-establish legitimacy in our country.”

Ms Fujimori is the daughter of former President Alberto Fujimori, who is in jail serving a 25-year sentence for crimes including corruption and human rights abuses.

Ms Fujimori herself is being investigated for alleged corruption and money laundering, claims she says are politically motivated. Her failure to become president means prosecutors can now proceed with the charges against her.
___________________

Credit: BBC

Community Posts

OBG Dance

Condo close to Yanuncay River Park and Shopping

Three-Bedroom Apartment by the Yanuncay River

Ecuapaca Brings the Bright to Your Life

Land for Sale Close to the Yunguilla Valley – $14 per Square Meter

Paintbox yarns and books on sale this week at YarnLux – boutique de hilo

Temporary and Permanent Visas: 100% GUARANTEED!!!

Black Angus Grill Get a 10% OFF

More community posts

We ship to US, Canada and Ecuador

Blue Classic Paca Shawl-Blanket

$32.00

Chakuk Paca Jacket - Blue

$40.00

Chikwan Sweater

$33.00

Classic Paca Shawl-Blanket

$32.00

Cold Paca Cardigan - Fuchsia

$40.00

Cold Paca Cardigan- Black

$40.00

Hawalla Poncho - Grey / White

$60.00

Hawalla Poncho - Orange / Terracotta

$60.00

Kashil Añañay Tablecloth

$38.00

Mountain Cape

$66.00

Mushuk Rumpa Sweater - Blue

$40.00

Mushuk Rumpa Sweater - Burgandy

$40.00

Mushuk Rumpa Sweater - Gray

$40.00

Muskuy Blanket - Alpaca

$60.00

Muskuy Blanket- Fuschia

$40.00

Puñuy Blanket - Caramel & Brown

$45.00

Puñuy Blanket - Grey / White

$45.00

Puñuy Blanket - Shades of Grey

$45.00

Puka Shawl

$30.00

Sapi Allpaka Blanket

$90.00

Sapi Allpaka Blanket- Multicolor

$90.00

The Andean Hug Cape- Burgundy

$48.00

The Andean Hug Cape- Gray

$48.00

The Andean Hug Cape- Mocha Brown

$48.00

The Andean Hug Cape- Strawberry Red

$48.00

The Andean Hug Cape-White and Black

$48.00

The Sisa Cape-Plum

$32.00
45

Subscribe to our newsletter

Cuenca High Life offers on-line publications, local translated news, and reports about the expat life and living in Ecuador. 

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to our Newsletter

CuencaHighLife publishes Ecuador news daily. Subscribing will guarentee that you never miss the most important news.

You have Successfully Subscribed!