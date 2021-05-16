Police and firefighters conduct dozens of rescues as three Cuenca rivers overflow their banks

In what the Emergency Management Office is calling the worst flooding in recent memory, three of Cuenca’s rivers overflowed their banks Saturday afternoon and remained above flood stage Sunday morning. Officials say the Rio Tarqui registered the highest levels ever recorded.

“This is the worst natural disaster we have faced in years and our police, firefighters and public utilities personnel are doing all they can to protect human life, livestock and property,” Cuenca Mayor Pedro Palacios said Saturday night. “Transportation has been stopped on most of the highways leading into town by flooding and landslides and our crews are working hard on remediation.”

The mayor added that he will announce the location of two shelters for those left homeless from the flooding sometime on Sunday.

Ecuador’s meteorological service reported that rainfall had subsided Sunday morning but that showers are expected to continue to parts of the southern sierra throughout the day. The services said that rainfall since Friday night has ranged from 2 to 5.25 centimeters with the highest amounts falling in the higher elevation of the Cajas Mountains and in the Tarqui Valley, south of Cuenca.

In the Cuenca urban center, neighborhoods bordering the Rio Tarqui have seen the most damage, with the Social Cricus sector and University of Azuay area sustaining the most damage. “The damage is extensive and it will take several days to evaluate the losses,” Palacios said.

Police and firefighters reported making almost 100 rescues as of early Sunday morning and say they are still receiving calls from people needing help.

Officials say that the Tarqui Valley has seen hundreds of hectares of pastureland flooded, with major losses to livestock. Many home is the area have also been flooded.