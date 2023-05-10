Subscribe to Newsletter

Poll gives National Assembly the lowest approval rating ever and Lasso doesn’t fare much better

Following two polls last week showing voters are against the impeachment of President Guillermo Lasso, a new Perfiles de Opinión poll gave Ecuador’s National Assembly the lowest approval rating ever recorded.

Based on a sample of 1,618 voters in Quito, Guayaquil and Cuenca, only 5.67% of respondents rated the work of the Assembly as “good or adequate.” Lasso’s numbers were slightly better at 14%, up four points over another recent poll.

Guayaquil voters gave the Assembly its lowest rating at 3.94% while those in Quito gave it favorable rating of 8.39%.

Former Perfiles pollster and current Quito radio host Milton Flores said the poll results reflect the public’s distrust of government. “The numbers are absolutely abysmal, the lowest ever recorded based on a review over the past 30 years,” he said. “This and other polls make it clear voters have little interest in the impeachment trial, not because they think he is innocent but because they think politicians are ignoring bigger problems.”

Flores said other poll numbers show the voters are focused on fighting crime and blame both the Assembly and the president for not making it the top priority. “This is of overwhelming interest to all Ecuadorians, especially those living on the coast. They consider events in the Assembly a distraction and matter of selfish personal interest.”

