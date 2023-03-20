Project reintroduces alpacas to the mountainous border region of Ecuador and Colombia

The alpacas have returned to the mountains that separate Colombia and Ecuador thanks to a binational project that seeks to repopulate these border territories with one of the most emblematic camelids of the Andes.

Within the framework of this initiative, a binational convention on alpaca breeding was held this Friday between the two communities involved in the project, which is financed by the Andean Community of Nations, with a contribution of more than $55,000 from Seed capital.

The meeting was held in the community of El Mirador de los Pastos, located on the Ecuadorian side and promoter of this project that has as a partner the Colombian indigenous reservation of Panama.

“The project was born from a proposal prepared by a group of young people from the community, based on the needs of the beneficiary communities,” said veterinarian Katy Pinduisaca, who is the director of this binational initiative.

The expert said there was no alpaca production in this area until the first specimens were brought in January, from the Ecuadorian provinces of Chimborazo and Cotopaxi, located in the Andean center of Ecuador.

The goal is for each of the communities, both of the indigenous people of the pastures, to have 30 specimens, a number they hope to reach shortly, so that these camelids can later expand their presence on the border to other communes.

Currently in El Mirador de los Pastos there are twenty-four alpacas that graze on its land, while there are currently another 25 in Panama.

“We have been paving the way. We are implementing this breeding and we want to involve the ministries for the technical support that the project needs,” Pinduisaca said.

With the raising of alpacas, which involves 42 people between the two communities, its inhabitants also see an economic future encouraged by the production of wool, alpaca fiber and organic fertilizers to, in some way, change the matrix of cattle.

“We want to exchange for alpacas what today we see populated by cows, which unfortunately affect the soil,” said the veterinarian who directs the project.”

Credit: La Prensa Latina