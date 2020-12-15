Subscribe to our free newsletter for daily news delivered to your inbox!

10 Hands at Common Grounds
Movies and Dinner in La Guarida: PARASITE
Movies and Dinner in La Guarida: CABARET
Christmas Dinner Party
10 Hands at Common Grounds
Movies and Dinner in La Guarida: PARASITE
Movies and Dinner in La Guarida: CABARET

See community posts

Protesters block train, shut down Machu Picchu

Dec 15, 2020 | 0 comments

Views: 8

The Inca citadel of Machu Picchu, the crown jewel of Peru’s tourist sites, closed its doors Monday for an indefinite period for security reasons amid protests by locals over train services, officials said.

Protesters block passage of the train from Cusco to Machu Picchu on Saturday.

“Due to the announced stoppages in the Machu Picchu district and in order to safeguard the integrity of its visitors, the citadel of Machu Picchu will not be open from December 14 until this situation is restored,” said a statement issued by the Directorate of Culture of Cusco, the nearest city.

The surprise measure came just six weeks after the tourist hotspot reopened following an almost eight-month closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The suspension is expected to last until the end of protests by residents of the towns of Machu Picchu and Ollantaytambo against the railway companies that offer local train service.

The local communities are demanding cheaper fares and more frequent trains on the route between Cusco and Machu Picchu. The train is the only means of transport for tourists visiting the citadel, but it is also widely used by the inhabitants of the area, where only two companies operate: Inca Rail and Peru Rail.

Sponsored ad

The protests began peacefully last Wednesday but escalated over the weekend with an occupation of the tracks, which sparked clashes with the police and threats to occupy the citadel.

Despite the protests, the site of Machu Picchu remained open over the weekend. Machu Picchu had increased its capacity by 40 percent on December 1 to 1,116 daily visitors, a month after its reopening, as Covid-19 infections slowed in Peru.

Before the pandemic, between 2,000 and 3,000 people entered the citadel every day, and in high season, up to 5,000.

In March, on the last day of visits, 2,500 people entered. Since Machu Picchu reopened, admission was to have remained free until December 31.

Visitors must comply with health and safety protocols for the coronavirus, such as wearing a mask.

Machu Picchu (which means “Old Mountain” in Quechua) is considered the jewel of Peruvian tourism. In 1983, it was declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO, and in 2007, it was chosen as one of the Seven Wonders of the Modern World in a worldwide online survey.

The citadel, built in the 15th century, was “discovered” by the American explorer Hiram Bingham in July 1911, although some locals knew of its existence.

Community Posts

CD @ 9%+

Can someone tell me all the cooperatives that are guaranteed by the...

More community posts

Stay Up to Date With The Latest News & Updates

Advertise

Advertising on CuencaHighlife can be a great way to give your business a boost. Contact us to help you create your advertising campaign

Contact us

Join Our Newsletter

Receive daily newsletters on the most important events and news going on in Ecuador.

Follow Us

Contact Us

Advertising: jonathan@cuencahighlife.com

Editorial: david@cuencahighlife.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from Ecuador.

You have Successfully Subscribed!