Pulling down the statues of the past that pollute the present

By John Keeble

A British city that traded 500,000 slaves during the 17th and 18th centuries has been catapulted into the Black Lives Matter forefront by the toppling of a slaver’s statue and its replacement Wednesday with a resin-and-steel figure of a protester.

Local authorities in Bristol, southwest England, have been responding with caution as the city comes to terms with its past and the way that slavery and white supremacy are seen today.

The Edward Colston statue, which was dumped in the harbour last month, was erected in 1895, more than 170 years after his death, apparently to laud his philanthropy. It will now be displayed in a museum along with placards from the Black Lives Matter protest.

The people’s replacement of the controversial city centre statue with the figure of protester Jen Reid highlights again the inflammatory roles and deceptive natures of statues and memorials.

They rarely depict the weak and abused, the victims of the strong – statues and monuments are usually erected by the powerful and wealthy to further their own views of how their worlds should be run.

They are important parts of the fabric of national, social and cultural myths and values. Unfortunately, many are manipulative warriors in the game of constructing, expressing and passing destructive values down the generations.

Their ideological assertions from the past fight for new expression in the present. And, in some cases, there are willing takers who try to legitimise their extreme views by tying them to the monuments. Confederacy statues and monuments in America are easy examples.

In a sense, some statues are hate speech from the past: they were set up with the intentions of glorifying abhorrent values, attitudes and actions, like those surrounding slavery and genocide, and left for the future to continue.

Pulling them down is difficult for authorities because it means pulling down the myths that have become part of some people’s self-identities and politics. For others, the horrors of the past have been sanitised by time and they bask in the statues’ rose-tinted nostalgia without thinking about what they are supporting.

At the time of their erection, statues and monuments may represent something of their subjects’ values. But mostly those who commissioned and installed them decided their meanings to glorify their own views and social constructions.

Put another way, statues and monuments tend to be warriors in the erectors’ machinations or unconscious values, glorifying and perpetuating specific social constructs, convincing and influencing an unthinking public, sometimes legitimising the unthinkable like genocide and slavery, and fighting against change.

They are important to us individually as part of our psychological landscapes. Their messages, openly hidden in their illusions of official legitimacy, seep into our minds. They become part of who we are, though their personal acceptability can change as we understand more.

I once liked to think of Winston Churchill’s statues as representing heroic ideals… but now his darker side haunts me; British war memorials might be grand but they changed for me when I chanced upon a small memorial north of Cape Town … the desolate site of a British army concentration camp where hundreds of Boer men, women and children died; the elegant Confederate and other military monuments in beautiful Savannah, Georgia, captivated my interest … but contrasted bleakly with the slavery and civil rights centres I had seen at other locations, including lynching and slavery scenes at the National Memorial for Peace and Justice in Montgomery, Alabama.

An evaluation of our statues is an evaluation of our nation’s past and, for many, an evaluation of the constructions of our minds. What do we believe is morally right? What kind of future do we want? What kind of world do we want to live in now when oppressors are glorified and the oppressed and abused are forgotten?

Look at a statue that glorifies white supremacy and see a message from the past urging you to take those values and squeeze their victims forever. A dead hand on the puppet strings of the present. How should we feel about that?

While many statues and monuments were designed with ideological intent – the Confederate monuments, for example, are said to have been designed specifically to reinforce white supremacy – not every destructive message from the past was put there deliberately.

Cultures at the times of their designs and installations could have normalised the ideas contained in the statues and made them acceptable, even invisible in their obviousness, as they were hauled into place. Or perhaps the wider successes of subjects blinded the commissioning powers to the brutal messages in the designs – Bristol’s Colston statue, for example, praised his philanthropy but essentially it propagated the message that being a successful businessman/killer soaked in the blood and lives of slaves was not just all right, it was to be celebrated.

If Colston’s statue was a silent apologist for the slave trade in a city built on its proceeds, other statues do not share that reticence and incite hatred and violence today. Eleanor Harvey, a senior curator at the Smithsonian American Art Museum and a scholar of Civil War history, writes of Confederate monuments: “If white nationalists and neo-Nazis are now claiming this as part of their heritage, they have essentially co-opted those images and those statues beyond any capacity to neutralize them again.” Reports link

There is an intricate, deceptive knot in the meanings of many statues: while the statue itself is projected as some kind of truth, its designers and erectors have captured complex individuals and actions and tied them in such a way that they represent very limited ideas and ideologies to suit their own views.

Take, for example, the Teddy Roosevelt statue that has outstayed its welcome at the American Museum of Natural History. A complex man of many accomplishments reduced to one meaning powered by the man’s whole life and career.

As statue re-evaluations go, that statue does not present a vastly difficult problem. The statue depicts a powerful, armed Roosevelt on horseback with a subjugated Native American on one side and an African on the other. Pretty much the only one against getting rid of it was the world’s most powerful tweeter.

Roosevelt’s great-great-grandson, the museum, and the public agree that the imagery is no longer tolerable. “If you look at it now, I think it gives the wrong message,” said Kermit Roosevelt III, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania Law School. Interview link

For many, it must seem only too true in an America where other images show a white killing knee on the throat of a black man, and Native Americans with their sacred sites desecrated and their lands taken for white projects.

Should Roosevelt be remembered for other aspects of his life and career rather than being captured as an ideological icon for white supremacy? Who chose the message and why?

The reverse is true of the Winston Churchill statue outside the Houses of Parliament in London: the message is benign, the character flawed. The statue depicts Churchill as the World War Two prime minister who kept the nation together through defeats, bombing blitzes and victories. However, his past – what he was in different phases of his life – are now seen by some as reason for the statue’s removal.

“To many outside the West, he remains a grotesque racist and a stubborn imperialist, forever on the wrong side of history,” judged the Washington Post. “Most notoriously, Churchill presided over the hideous 1943 famine in Bengal, where some 3 million Indians perished, largely as a result of British imperial mismanagement.” Story link

Two statues: one overwhelming the good in Roosevelt and the other masking the bad in Churchill. The first touching the raw and painful conflicts of today; and the other the pain of the 20th Century still felt today.

Perhaps it is time that our nations replaced the destructive imagery of the past with constructive signposts to a better future. Statues and monuments that mourn victims and celebrate the good in cohesive societies would better serve the present and the future.