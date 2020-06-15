Rash of car robberies; Terminal terrestre remains unfinished; IESS unemployment benefits; Environmental threat to the Cajas Mountains

Lunes, 15/6/2020

Hola, Todos –

Actividades –

Del cuerpo del periodico –

Virtual ferias – La Primera Feria de la Vivienda Online (First Online Home Fair) will be from 12-21/6. Register for free at www.feriaviviendaonline.com to go to the pavillions for different sectors of the city to see the offerings for houses, apartments, land, offices and commercial spaces. The construction industry is one of Ecuador’s most important, representing 10% of the GNP and generating about 500,000 jobs.

The Primera feria virtual de Negocios en Ecuador (First virtual business fair in Ecuador) will be el 24, 25, & 26/6 and include the agro-industrial, auto parts, construction, technology and communications, services, and tourism sectors. It is being put on by the Cámara de Comercio Ecuatoriano Americana and the Cámara de Comercio Colombo Americana with the help of the Cámaras de Comercio de Argentina, Costa Rica, México, Panamá, Perú, Uruguay, República Dominicana and the US Department of Commerce. If you want to attend, send an email to business@ecamcham.com.

Otras cosas –

Titular – Casas deportivas se la juegan para sobrevivir (Sports houses survivals at stake) – Due to the pandemic, sports wear businesses have had to change tactics or close their doors. Much of the business they have lost is related to school and sports team uniforms. Referee is selling on line at their web page. You can pay with the Botón de Pago on your phone and then wait for your order to be delivered to your home. Casa Deportiva Calle and JS Deporte are also selling on line.

Unemployment insurance – You can apply for unemployment insurance at the IESS website, https://www.iess.gob.ec/transparencia/. Eligibility is for people who made a minimum of 24 non-simultaneous contributions, the last 6 of which should be consecutive, you have been unemployed for 60 days, and your employment relationship has ceased. You can apply on your 61st day of unemployment and up to a maximum of 45 days after. There are exclusions. <Didn’t know that the IESS system covers more than just health?>

Natural risks and vulnerability en El Cajas – Part of the environmental management plan for the Cajas in the next 20 years is an analysis of natural risks and vulnerability. It is the most important natural zone in southern Ecuador and will be administered by ETAPA for 20 more years. One of the identified dangers is accelerated erosion in which vegetal cover has been lost each year due to fires, talas abusivas (abusive logging – your words for the day), overgrazing, inadequate cultivation systems, and more. Another threat are landslides, either natural or due to human activities such as deforestation, inadequate uses, and construction of roads, water lines and other engineering projects. <If you want to learn more, you’ll have to read it for yourselves at www.elmercurio.com.ec.>

New Terminal Terrestre in Gualaceo – The new Terminal Terrestre in Gualaceo which was inaugurated in mayo, 2019, is abandoned and still not functioning. Meanwhile, Gualaceños are using a temporary canchón (an empty lot? practice field?) next to the coliseo. The terminal cost $2,700,000 and another $5,000,000 is needed to finish the project. $2 million is needed to improve and pave the main artery that goes to the terminal, another $2 mil for a bridge to relieve traffic, and the last $1 mil to finish the interior and repave the platform since the current one <which was brand new?> is too thin to accommodate the weight of the buses. <Bienvenidos a Ecuador. Remember that when the new airport in Quito was built, the road between it and the city was inadequate for the increased traffic?>

Vehicle accessories robberies up – At least 5 cars have been broken into on the north side of Cuenca in the last few days. Thieves broke locks and windows and took dashboards, the vehicles’ computers and other accessories. The thefts took place on the Pana Norte y Batallón Pichincha, Pío Bravo y Padre Aguirre, Yana Urco y Yaruqui in Totoracocha, Altar y Culebrillas,y Cashaloma y Mantense.

And that’s all for today so hasta ? –

Jeanne