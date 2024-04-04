Referendum ‘no’ vote campaign underway; What are the referendum questions?; Protest for AG Salazar, against corruption; High school celebrates 160 yrs.

Miércoles, 3/4/2024

Dos exposiciones en museo – The Museo Municipal Remigio Crespo Toral (Calle Larga y Borrero) is opening two exhibits hoy (miércoles) a las 19:00. They are “La moda de mediado del siglo XX” (Mid-20th century fashion) and “La fascinación por el miniaturismo” (Fascination with miniaturism). <I imagine most of you remember mid-20th century clothes – poodle skirts, saddle shoes, crinolines. And Yves Saint Laurent trapeze dresses for Dior or maybe not.> Free.

Taller de astronomía, el jueves – There will be a workshop on astronomy for children from 5-9 years old el jueves, 4/4 in the Sala de Talleres of the Casa de la Cultura (Pres. Córdova 7-89). To register call 56949337046 <Yeah, that number doesn’t make sense unless it’s not an Ecuadorian number.> Cost: $3.00.

Dos días para obra de teatro – Javier Barco Barriga will present his work, “Espectros” on el jueves 4/4 and viernes 5/4 a las 19:00 in the Sala “Alfonso Carrasco” (Luis Cordero 7-22 y Pres. Córdova.) The play is for those over 14 years. Cost: $5.00 for presales through today, $7.00 on the day of the event.

Inician fiestas por 160 años del Benigno (Celebrations for the 160th anniversary of Benigno) – The Colegio (high school) Benigno Malo started its 160th anniversary celebrations ayer with a parade along av. Solano. There will be sports, social and educational activities which include a pasillo festival el 4/4 and a 5k race el sábado, 6/4 a las 17:00. There will be kermés (outdoor festivals) on weekends. <And a new word for you Spanish Scrabble players who get stuck with a “k.” Too bad the word doesn’t have other high point letters in it.> On el 3/5, there will be a parade with contingents from other century old high schools in the country, and on el 8/6 there will be another parade with all the graduating classes represented.

Plantón a favor de la fiscal Salazar, mañana (Sit-in in favor of Prosecutor Salazar, tomorrow) – The Junta Cívica del Azuay has organized a sit-in Thursday a las 17:00 in the Parque Calderón to show support for Attorney General Diana Salazar for her work against corruption and organized crime.

A series of special articles started el martes with each day featuring a different question on the consulta popular or referendum. I will give you the question being discussed but will not translate the article. I think there are not a whole lot of you who have been here long enough to be eligible to vote and are required to vote, fewer still who have registered to vote, and fewer still with enough Spanish to understand what you’re voting on. For those of you who pass those filters, you’re perfectly capable of reading the articles on your own. The other reason I’m not translating these article is that they’re too hard for me with experts explaining and disagreeing on finer points of law. The 5 referendum and 6 consulta popular questions themselves can be found at www.cne.gob.ec.

The first article, in Tuesday’s El Mercurio is on the question #1: “Are you in agreement with permitting additional support from the Fuerzas Armadas (FF.AA. – Armed Forces) in the functions of the Policía Nacional to combat organized crime, partially reforming the Constitution?”

The 2nd article, in today’s (miércoles) is on question #2: “Are you in agreement with permitting the extradition of Ecuadorians with the conditions, requirements, restrictions and impediments established in the Constitution, international instruments, and the law?” <Happy reading.>

Organizaciones ‘castigarán’ el ‘paquetazo’ en las urnas (Organizations will ‘punish’ the ‘paquetazo’ at the polls)

– The formation of the ‘Acuerdo Nacional por el No’ (National Agreement for the No) was announced ayer. The group is composed of Conaie, Pachakutic, Unidad Popular and FUT which are social and indigenous organizations opposed to the increase in IVA and fuels, both of which started el lunes. The directors of the groups ruled out street protests and will concentrate on promoting ‘No’ in the consulta popular on el 21/4 as a form of punishing Pres. Noboa. <Which is what you wanted to know, right? That you won’t be inconvenienced by crowds of angry people blocking roads, burning trash and tires, marching, and disrupting your lives with their expressions of dissatisfaction?>

Guiseppe Cabrera, a political scientist, said the decision by the groups in postponing protest in the street was not because there aren’t reasons to demonstrate, but because the last 2 national strikes were over less stringent measures proposed by Presidents Moreno and Lasso, and because of the popular support enjoyed by Pres. Noboa. The organizations are politically savvy and it’s harder to demonstrate opposition against a Government with high approval ratings.

Editor’s note: Jeanne’s Periodico is a translated digest of news from the Cuenca daily newspaper El Mercurio. If details, such as event dates and times, do not appear in the translation, they did not appear in the newspaper (please don’t ask her for them). If information is incorrect, it is the responsibility of El Mercurio. The text between the carrots, or guillemets (< … >), is Jeanne’s personal opinion and not part of the news translation.