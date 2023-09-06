Reflecting on his 71st birthday, an expat gives thanks for finding his oasis in paradise

Reflecting as I do, especially on my 71st birthday, about life, the evolution of consciousness, and the path of mastery, I appreciate what has manifested around me. I began my search for this perfect paradise some 20 years ago. Eventually my search led me to the Andean highlands of Ecuador. As a Taoist, my definition of paradise is a life of harmony and balance. At the physical level of nature, this place in Ecuador offers a very unusual environment. With 12 hours of daylight each and every day, we experience perfect balance. With air temperatures averaging between 65 and 75 degrees F. as a daily high, we experience perfect balance.

Now at the level of the body how do achieve this same harmony and balance? How do we experience perfect mental/emotional and physical health? I have found that by simply aligning myself with nature, the elements of water, air, earth and fire I enjoy perfect health. Beyond simple harmony and balance, how does one find maximum fulfillment and happiness? This comes with the daily expression of creativity. Creativity and happiness go hand-in-hand, in my experience.

The ease of life comes from the simple process of removing interference patterns.