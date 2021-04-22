Rules of the health emergency curfew: What you can and cannot do during the lockdown

The state of emergency declared by President Lenín Moreno begins Friday, April 23 at 8 p.m. with full weekend lockdowns and a 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. curfew Monday through Friday until May 20.

Which activities are allowed and which are not under the new rules? Check out the questions and answers.

What are the curfew hours?

The weekend curfew is total, beginning at 8 p.m. Friday night and continuing to 5 a.m. Monday morning. From Monday to Friday, the curfew begins at 8 p.m. and ends at 5 a.m.

Can you go to work in person?

No. Telework is mandatory in both the public and private sectors. Exception: Those activities that are included in the 25 exceptions stated in the emergency declaration when teleworking is not possible. .

Is a pass required to circulate during curfew hours?

No, but only people covered in the list of 25 exceptions can circulate. They will need credentials to justify the exception, air tickets, medical appointment note or a document that justifies their movement outside of the home.

Is there a vehicle restriction outside the curfew?

No. Private vehicles can be used without license plate restriction. There will be no salvo conductos.

Do the new emergency rules affect food delivery services?

No. They will be allowed to operate as usual since they provide an essential service.

What about public transportation?

Urban public transport will operate at 50% capacity. Inter- and intra-provincial buses can operate at 75% capacity but with but with half the frequencies. The tram will operate during non-curfew hours, Monday to Friday.

Are borders, ports and airports closed?

No. Those with airline and bus tickets are allowed to travel to airports and bus stations during curfew hours.

Are there face-to-face classes?

No. Classes continue virtually. Pilot face-to-face classes are suspended during the state of emergency.

Can you go to the doctor, hospital or vaccination appointments?

Yes. In and out of curfew with proper proof or explanation.

What if you have to do a procedure in a public institution?

Employees will only attend in person at those points and services that cannot be done electronically.

Can you participate in sports or other outdoor activities on weekends?

No. The confinement is total from Friday at 8 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. Such activites are also prohibited after 8 p.m. on weekdays.

Are the parks closed?

No. The parks are open outside of the curfew hours but the fields where group sports are practiced will be closed.

What time can you shop?

Monday to Friday until 8 p.m. On weekends, everything will be closed. Store capacity is 50%.

When are restaurants open?

Monday through Friday outside curfew hours until 8 p.m. with 30% capacity.

How about gyms, churches, etc.?

Gyms, churches, funeral homes, food courts, shopping centers, cinemas, theaters, etc., can operate only during weekday non-curfew hours.

Will bars and clubs be closed?

Yes. In all 23 provinces of the country.

Can you have meetings or parties at home?

No. There will controls and sanctions on all mass activities.

Can you go to the beach?

Beaches across the country will be closed during curfew hours (nights and weekends). Outside of the curfew, the municiplaities will set their own schedules and capacity.

How about the purchase and consumption of alcohol?

Only outside curfew hours.