Salazar lays out the charges against Guayas court president, Assemblyman and six judges

In a six-hour arraignment hearing that ended after 2 a.m. Tuesday morning, Attorney General Diana Salazar described a criminal network operating in Guayas Provincial Court of Justice offices in Guayaquil. The hearing followed the Monday morning arrests of 12 people associated with the court.

In opening comments at the hearing, the Attorney General said “We continue our work to clean up public institutions. It’s unpleasant work but it must be done.”

According to Salazar, Fabiola Gallardo, former Court of Justice president, National Assemblyman Pablo Muentes and Chief Judge Johan Marfetán coordinated illegal court operations that granted favorable rulings to Muentes and top drug gang bosses Leandro ‘El Patrón’ Norero, head of Los Choneros, and his lieutenants, Adolfo Macías alias ‘Fito’, and Junior Roldán, alias ‘JR’.

Muentes is a member of the Social Christian party and a personal friend of party founder and former Guayaquil mayor Jaime Nebot.

In one notable court ruling, Judge Reinaldo Cevallos overruled an order by the national prison administrator to transfer Macías (Fito) to a maximum-security prison, claiming it would be a violation of Macías’ human rights. Two months later, Macías escaped from the Guayaquil prison and has not been heard of since. Macías’ escape was cited by President Daniel Noboa as one reason for his decision to declare a national emergency to combat drug gangs and prison violence.

Cevallos also presided in case in which Muentes was awarded a $4 million defamation judgement against Banco Pacifico. The case stemmed from a $315,000 loan Muentes and his wife took out in 1998. In 2021, when Banco Pacifico listed Muentes on a delinquent debtors’ list. Muentes claimed he had repaid the loan in 13 payments, most of them in cash. He provided personal records showing the payments, but bank records show he only paid $60,000.

When Muentes took Banco Pacifico to court to press his claim, Cevallos ordered the bank to accept Muentes’ word that he had repaid the loan and to acknowledge it had made a bookkeeping error in not recording payments. In a second action, also handled in Cevallos’ court, Muentes claimed he had been slandered and defamed when the bank listed him as delinquent. Cevallos awarded Muentes a $4 million judgement. The bank appealed and has not yet paid the claim.

According to Salazar, the bank judgement was orchestrated in advance between Muentes and Cevallos, who was one of the six judges arrested Monday. She adds that Muentes “scammed the bank” and was then gifted $4 million by Cevallos.

In the Monday night hearing, Salazar also said that Muentes had personally paid the salary of court administrative assistant Mayra Salazar [no relation to Diana Salazar], who served as a go-between with Gallardo and gang leaders. According to the charges, Mayra Salazar provided gang leaders in and out or prison with court agendas, schedules and case assignments. Most important, the Attorney General said, Salazar worked with Gallardo to make sure gang leader cases were handled by judges who had received gang bribes.

According to evidence provided earlier, Mayra Salazar had an intimate relationship with Norero, the key figure in Operation Metastasis.

In addition to Muentes and Gallardo, those arrested Monday morning are: Mónica Alvarado, Muentes’s wife; judges Johan Marfetan, Guillermo Valarezo, Reinaldo Cevallos, Nelson Ponce, Henry Taylor, and Alberto L.; Fausto A. Saúl Mero, Council of the Judiciary administrator; and Ruth Solano of the Army Corps of Engineers.

Mayra Salazar was arrested in January during the initial phase of Metastasis arrests.

Although he was not arrested Monday, Salazar said current president of the Guayas Provincial Court, Hugo Manuel González, will soon face charges. González replaced Gallardo January 11.